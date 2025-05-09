LGI Homes Expands Presence Near Buffalo With New Minneapolis-Area Community

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MINNEAPOLIS, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) is proud to announce the opening of its newest community, Northridge, located in Montrose, Minnesota. Situated west of Minneapolis and minutes from Buffalo, Northridge offers a prime location for homebuyers seeking affordable, high-quality homes in a desirable, commuter-friendly setting.

LGI Homes will construct 27 single-family homes in Northridge, each thoughtfully designed to deliver comfort, style, and lasting value. This project marks a continuation of LGI's homebuilding efforts in the area, following the company's success at Summerfield in nearby Waverly, where only 11 homes remain available for purchase.

“We are thrilled to begin sales at Northridge in Montrose,” said Johnathan Welch, Vice President Operations for LGI Homes.“This community exemplifies our commitment to delivering quality-built homes at an attainable price point. Montrose's strong sense of community, excellent schools, and proximity to the Twin Cities make it the perfect location for our newest home offerings.”

Northridge is located just 1.5 miles off US-12W in Wright County and offers residents convenient access to major employers, schools, and recreational destinations in both Buffalo and the greater Twin Cities metro. The community also provides direct access to Northridge Park, a neighborhood amenity featuring walking trails, open green space, a children's playground, an ice rink box, and ample parking.

Homebuyers will appreciate the proximity to more than 20 parks within a 10-mile radius, as well as shopping and dining options in nearby Buffalo. Additional area attractions such as Emagine Delano, Fountain Hill Winery, Wild Marsh Golf Club, and Huikko's Bowling & Entertainment Center ensure there's something for everyone to enjoy.

The meticulously constructed homes at Northridge include built-in designer upgrades as part of LGI's CompleteHomeTM suite of enhancements and feature sought-after characteristics such as spacious entertaining areas, private owner suites, game rooms, and beautiful exteriors. Northridge buyers may choose from four unique floor plans ranging in size from 1,157 to 2,317 square feet and offer three to four bedrooms, two to two-and-a-half bathrooms and attached two- to three-car garages.

With homes starting in the mid-$300s, Northridge is ideal for families seeking modern comfort without sacrificing affordability. To learn more about the new homes for sale at this community and to schedule your private tour, please call 855-967-5277 ext 372 or visit LGIHomes.com/Northridge .

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America's fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 75,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek's list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes' commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2024 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company's website at

