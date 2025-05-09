Malta Becomes Europe's Largest Ship Registry

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Valletta: Malta's ship registry had over 10,000 ships registered by the end of the first quarter of the year, making it the largest ship registry in Europe and the sixth largest in the world, the Transport Ministry said on Friday.

In a statement, the ministry said that when it comes to superyachts, Malta holds the top position globally.

It said Malta will soon take another step forward to improve and streamline the registration process through the introduction of a digital system. Starting June 1, Transport Malta will start offering electronic certificates (e-certificates) to owners of ships and yachts registered under the Maltese flag.

Minister for Transport, Infrastructure and Public Works Chris Bonett said this initiative will make Malta more competitive in a maritime industry that increasingly demands greater efficiency, transparency, and accessibility.

Transport Malta Chief Executive Officer Kurt Farrugia said this project is an extension of the introduction of e-certificates for seafarers in 2021. To date, over 93,000 digital documents have been issued.