UK To Maintain Military, Economic, Humanitarian Support For Ukraine Even After Ceasefire Lammy

MENAFN - UkrinForm) UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy has said that the United Kingdom will continue to provide military, economic, and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine even after a ceasefire is reached.

Speaking ahead of an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers, Lammy also reaffirmed the UK's support for the establishment of a Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

Lammy said it was crucial to uphold the principle of accountability, just as the international community had done in the past when prosecuting war criminals. He added that once the war ends, those in Russia responsible for initiating it must be held accountable for crimes of aggression and crimes against humanity.

Ukraine's Shmyhal, UK's Lammy discuss frontline situation, bilateral cooperation

Lammy stressed that Vladimir Putin must end the war and accept the ceasefire proposal put forward by U.S. President Donald Trump.

EU foreign ministers visited Ukraine on May 9 to discuss support for the country's defense industry and to coordinate political efforts toward establishing an international tribunal to prosecute war crimes and the crime of aggression committed against Ukraine.