US Embassy Warns Of Potential Large-Scale Air Attack On Ukraine In Coming Days

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv has issued a warning that it has received information regarding a possible large-scale air attack on Ukraine in the coming days.

The alert was published on the embassy's official website , according to Ukrinform.

"The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv has received information concerning a potentially significant air attack that may occur at any time over the next several days," the message reads.

The embassy recommends that U.S. citizens be prepared to immediately shelter in the event an air alert is announced.

The diplomatic mission reminded citizens of the necessary precautions, including identifying shelter locations in advance of any air alert, downloading a reliable air alert app such as Air Raid Siren or Alarm Map, monitoring local media for updates and keeping reserves of water, food, and medication. The embassy also urged individuals to follow the directions of Ukrainian officials and first responders in the event of an emergency.

U.S. President Donald Trump earlier did not rule out that, despite ongoing negotiations for a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia, there remains a possibility that an agreement may not be reached.