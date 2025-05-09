Bolton: Trump Shouldn't Test Pyongyang Before Seoul Settles Down

MENAFN - Asia Times) President Donald Trump marked the first 100 days of his return to the White House on April 29. Though largely symbolic, this milestone is often a gauge of the incumbent's governing instincts, priorities, and direction moving forward. Historically, the opening stretch offers a window of political momentum – a chance to push bold initiatives before opposition resistance stiffens.

Trump has wasted no time seizing that opportunity. In just three months, he has launched an arguably aggressive and often polarizing agenda, moving swiftly on border enforcement, sweeping subsidy cuts, protectionist trade measures and a fundamental overhaul of US foreign policy.

His team has racked up early wins on some fronts – but major global flashpoints, from the war in Ukraine to the conflict in Gaza, stubbornly remain in a quagmire. True to form, if Trump finds his efforts further stalling, the president may pivot to another arena where he believes a breakthrough is more within reach. In that case, North Korea, long dormant on Washington's radar, could find itself back on the agenda.

In an interview for Asia Times, former US National Security Advisor John Bolton discussed Trump's opening sprint, the grinding stalemate in Ukraine and the evolving geopolitical dynamics in Northeast Asia. A fixture in American diplomacy, Bolton has served in several key roles across Republican administrations, including as ambassador to the UN.

How would you assess Trump's first 100 days in office?

In the international sphere, it's been marked with a lot of failures and incompletions. Trump certainly did not achieve a ceasefire in Ukraine in 24 hours, not to mention in 100 days. If anything, it looks like the ceasefire effort is stalled and there's no prospect of it moving forward. The situation in the Middle East remains unresolved. Negotiations with Iran don't appear to have much traction, but we don't know how long Trump will pursue them.

​​Most importantly, for the wider world, the Trump tariffs in the first 100 days are an economic disaster waiting to happen for the US and particularly its friends and allies. We don't know whether we will have a trade war with the whole world at once or whether negotiations may solve some of it. But it certainly looks like we'll have a trade war with China.