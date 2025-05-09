Lendmark Financial Services Debuts Its First Location In West Bend, Wisconsin Expanding Its Wisconsin Presence To 11 Branches, And Its 10Th Portfolio Opening In 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WEST BEND, Wis., May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lendmark Financial Services (Lendmark) , a leading provider of household credit and consumer loan solutions, continues to expand its Wisconsin footprint, opening a new branch in West Bend.

The branch is located at 1016 Gateway Ct. and is expected to serve hundreds of customers, retailers, and auto dealerships in its first year. Colleen Pettis, who serves as the branch manager, will be responsible for the administration of all daily operations. These include building personal relationships with customers and integrating into the community to ensure area residents receive a superior level of individualized loan services that meet their unique financial needs.

“Located in Washington county, just 30 minutes north of Milwaukee, West Bend is known for its historic and charming downtown. Having the privilege to serve this bustling community and provide top-notch Lendmark service is exciting,” said Michael McIntire, Vice President of Branch Operations at Lendmark.“This is our 11th location in Wisconsin, and we look forward to furthering our growing reach within the community and the state. Meeting the financial needs of this vibrant community and positively impacting the economy is where we thrive.”

In addition to serving consumers directly, Lendmark provides financing solutions for thousands of retailers and independent auto dealerships, allowing these businesses' customers to obtain Lendmark financing. Local businesses that are interested in partnering with Lendmark to provide financing solutions for their customers should visit the branch or call 262-343-8088.

Lendmark's 'Climb to Cure' is its signature cause-related initiative. The company has committed to raising $10 million by 2025 to mark its 10-year anniversary partnering with CURE Childhood Cancer . So far, Lendmark's employees, partners and customers have raised $8.83 million to support CURE, an Atlanta-based nonprofit dedicated to funding targeted pediatric cancer research that is utilized nationwide.

About Lendmark Financial Services

Lendmark Financial Services (Lendmark) provides personal and household credit and loan solutions to consumers. Founded in 1996, Lendmark strives to be the lender, employer, and partner of choice by offering stability and helping consumers meet both planned and unplanned life events through affordable loan offerings. Today, Lendmark operates more than 520 branches in 22 states across the country, providing personalized services to customers and retail business partners with every transaction. Lendmark is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Ga. For more information, visit .

Media Contact

Jeff Hamilton

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

...

678-625-3128