Matador Technologies Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matador Technologies Inc. (“” or the“”) (TSXV:, OTCQB:), a Bitcoin-focused technology and investment company, is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 5,454,546 units (the“”) at a price of $0.55 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$3,000,000 (the“”).

Each Unit will consist of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a“ Warrant ”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.75 for a period of twelve (12) months from the date of issuance.

The Warrants will be subject to an acceleration clause: in the event that the closing price of the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the“ TSXV ”) is equal to or exceeds $1.05 for five (5) consecutive trading days at any time following the date which is four months and one day after the closing date, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to the date that is thirty (30) days following the dissemination of a press release announcing such acceleration.

The securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

The Offering is being conducted pursuant to available exemptions from prospectus requirements and will be made to“accredited investors” in all provinces of Canada and in such other jurisdictions as the Company may determine, in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The net proceeds of the Offering are expected to be allocated approximately one-third to each of the following: (i) the purchase of Bitcoin; (ii) advancing the Company's gold acquisition and Grammies business initiatives; and (iii) general corporate purposes.

The Offering is subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of all necessary approvals, including that of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Matador Technologies Inc.

Matador Technologies Inc. is a publicly traded Bitcoin ecosystem company that holds Bitcoin as its primary treasury asset and builds products to enhance the Bitcoin network. Through a self-reinforcing model that combines strategic Bitcoin accumulation, Bitcoin-native product development, and participation in digital asset infrastructure, Matador aims to grow long-term shareholder value without dilution.

The Company's flagship offering, the Digital Gold Platform, allows users to buy, sell, and trade 1-gram gold units inscribed as Bitcoin Ordinals-bridging traditional value with decentralized technology. With a Bitcoin-first strategy, a debt-free balance sheet, and a clear focus on innovation, Matador is helping shape the future of financial infrastructure on Bitcoin.

Learn more at .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Forward Looking Statements – Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including risks associated with the implementation of the Company's treasury management strategy and the launch of its mobile application as currently proposed or at all. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including with respect to the potential acquisition of Bitcoin and/or US dollars, the pricing of such acquisitions and the timing of future operations. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.