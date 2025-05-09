MGPI INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces That MGP Ingredients, Inc. Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead Class Action Lawsuit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against MGP Ingredients, Inc. (“MGP Ingredients” or“the Company”) (NASDAQ: MGPI) and certain of its officers.

Class Definition

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired MGP Ingredients securities between May 4, 2023 and October 30, 2024, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/MGPI .

Case Details

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and misleading statements to the market. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that: (1) MGP Ingredients bragged of strong demand and“normal” inventory for its brown goods product category, including American whiskies and tequila. The Company was actually suffering from an oversupply of products and a slowdown in consumption by consumers; (2) The Company wrongfully claimed to have strong differentiation from competitors and to have mitigated risk; and (3) Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. The lawsuit claims that when the market learned the truth about MGP, investors suffered damages.

What's Next?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: . or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 332-239-2660. If you suffered a loss in MGP Ingredients you have until May 26, 2025, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

There is No Cost to You

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn , X , Facebook , or Instagram .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Nathan Miller

332-239-2660 | ...