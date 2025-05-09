Dubai Electronic Security Center Concludes Its Participation At GISEC Global 2025 By Showcasing Key National Initiatives And Honoring Cybersecurity Talents



DESC signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Moro Hub, aimed at strengthening digital security readiness across government entities

The Center advanced cybersecurity capacity building through national training programs and youth engagement and celebrated achievements in cyber defense through the Dubai Cyber Challenge and School of Cyber Defense Championship Al Shaibani:“Our projects and partnerships reflect the vision of our leadership to position Dubai as a global hub for innovation and digital security.”

Dubai, UAE: The Dubai Electronic Security Center (DESC) concluded its successful participation at GISEC Global 2025 held from 6 to 8 May, with a series of strategic announcements, project launches, and talent development initiatives aimed at reinforcing the emirate's cyber resilience and shaping its digital future.

As the official government cybersecurity partner for the eighth consecutive year at GISEC Global, the Dubai Electronic Security Center (DESC) utilized its participation to reinforce its commitment to advancing secure digital transformation. The Center's focus remains on three core pillars: enhancing the resilience of digital infrastructure, fostering the development of national cybersecurity talent, and promoting international collaboration to exchange best practices and drive global cybersecurity standards forward.

His Excellency Yousuf Hamad Al Shaibani, CEO of the DESC, said:“Our projects and partnerships reflect the vision of our leadership to position Dubai as a global hub for innovation and digital security. We are proud of our achievements at GISEC Global 2025, which align with our commitment to building a secure and sustainable digital economy. By recognizing national talent and launching key initiatives, we are nurturing an Emirati generation capable of safeguarding our digital future.”

“Our strategy focuses on strengthening collaboration, fostering innovation, and preparing for future challenges, reinforcing Dubai's role as a leader in digital security,” Al Shaibani added.

As part of its efforts to strengthen the readiness of the emirate's digital infrastructure, the Center introduced the Zero Trust Assessment Tool and Guideline, marking a significant advancement in the cybersecurity framework for government entities. Based on the principles of continuous verification of identity and access rights, the guideline aims to reduce vulnerabilities and limit exposure to cyber threats across critical systems.

To support the development of secure digital identity infrastructure, the Center launched Ethaq Plus, an advanced digital trust platform that enables organizations to carry out secure and reliable transactions. The platform strengthens the use of trusted digital certificates to protect data, safeguard communications, and verify authenticity across services.

In addition, the Center introduced the Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) Guideline as a forward-looking measure to prepare Dubai's digital infrastructure for emerging threats posed by quantum computing. This initiative represents a strategic step toward ensuring the long-term security and sustainability of the emirate's data systems and smart services.

As part of its commitment to developing national talent, the Center launched the ISR Officer Certification Program, designed to equip government employees with the knowledge and skills necessary to effectively manage and implement information security regulations, ensuring readiness in the face of evolving cybersecurity threats.

In addition, the Center signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Moro Hub, a Digital DEWA company, to deliver advanced security assessment services to government entities. This collaboration aims to strengthen the protection of the emirate's critical infrastructure and further enhance its cybersecurity resilience.

As part of its efforts to build capacity and enhance skills, the Center hosted a ceremony to honor the fifth cohort of the Cybersecurity Leadership Program at the Dubai Cyber Innovation Park. In addition, the DESC also launched the latest edition of the Dubai Cyber Challenge for government entities, featuring over 30 technical challenges designed to simulate real-world digital environments in Dubai. The Challenge aimed to improve compliance and boost the efficiency of national staff. The competition was intense, with Digital Dubai Authority securing first place, Dubai Customs in second, and Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC) taking third.

The Center concluded its participation by hosting the finals of the School of Cyber Defense Championship, which attracted over 300 applications from students at state universities. The finalists competed in a simulated environment that replicated real cyber threats, developing advanced solutions to tackle these challenges. Al Ain University took first place, followed by University of Dubai in second, and Abu Dhabi University in third. The winners were awarded prizes totaling AED 130,000 to further support their careers in this critical sector.

DESC's active participation at GISEC Global highlights its vision for fostering a flexible and integrated cybersecurity environment, one that accelerates secure digital transformation and establishes Dubai as a global leader in sustainable cybersecurity.