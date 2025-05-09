Dubai Investments Reports 52% Increase In Q1 2025 Profit Before Tax To AED 185 Million

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai Investments PJSC, the leading diversified investment company listed on the Dubai Financial Market, reported profit before tax of AED 185 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, representing a 52% increase compared to AED 122 million during the same period last year.

The profit growth is primarily driven by higher rental income underpinned by stable occupancy levels under the property segment.

Capitalising on this positive trajectory, the Group delivered a solid overall performance in Q1 2025, with total income rising to AED 823 million, up from AED 792 million in the same period last year. As of March 31, 2025, total assets grew to AED 22.27 billion as compared to AED 22.10 billion as of 31December 2024.

Khalid Bin Kalban, Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Investments, commented:“Dubai Investments' strong performance in Q1 2025 is a clear reflection of the Group's strategic vision and the resilience of its diversified portfolio. The real estate sector continues to be a significant driver of the Group's profitability, and Dubai Investments expects this momentum to continue given the strong real estate demand in the UAE. As a Group, Dubai Investments is committed to growth within the real estate sector while also focusing on other business verticals to meet industry demands and achieve sustainable growth.”

Outlook:Building on this strong start to the year, Dubai Investments is poised to accelerate growth in the real estate sector through the delivery of key projects and strategic expansions. The upcoming handover of the first phase of Danah Bay on Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah, the continued progress of Violet Tower at Jumeirah Village Circle, in Dubai slated for completion in Q4 2026, and the recent launch of Asayel Avenue as part of the Mirdif Hills project in Dubai, underscores the Group's commitment to delivering high-quality, mixed-use developments. The growth of Al Mal Capital REIT also remains central, reinforcing its role as a steady source of dividend income. With developments advancing on schedule and new projects in the pipeline, Dubai Investments is actively consolidating its position in the real estate space. In parallel, the Group is exploring opportunities across other verticals to diversify its income streams, enhance market presence, and deliver long-term, sustainable returns.

Dubai Investments PJSC:

Dubai Investments is a publicly listed UAE based multi-asset investment Group, managing a diverse portfolio of businesses, generating sustainable financial returns to its shareholders. Established in 1995, Dubai Investments is one of the leading investments Group in the UAE, initiating new businesses and partnering with dynamic entities, creating strategic investment opportunities across the region. With 15,956 shareholders, a paid-up capital of Dhs. 4.25 billion and total assets worth more than Dhs. 22 billion, the Group applies insight and experience to expand and be a reliable growth driver for businesses within sectors like real estate, manufacturing, healthcare, education, investments and services. The Group's diverse portfolio consists of wholly and partly owned companies and reflects the Company's continued focus on business diversification to drive growth in line with evolving industry trends.

Focused on leveraging strengths with an interest in establishing existing and new business opportunities with a long-term, strategic and creative approach and with an emphasis on sustainable returns and capital growth, Dubai Investments collaborates on investment strategies meeting the changing needs of the economy and the societies in which it operates. Complementing the strategic objectives and creating value for stakeholders, the Group pursues growth through mergers and acquisitions and business expansions.