Blackout News: Full List Of Cities Impacted On Day 2 Amid Escalating India-Pakistan Conflict

MENAFN - Live Mint) Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, several northern Indian states have implemented complete night-time blackouts as a precautionary measure. The move aims to safeguard civilian areas in the event of any escalation along the border. This is the second day that India has enforced complete blackouts.

According to reports from ANI, cities across Rajasthan, Haryana, and Punjab have enforced blackouts. In Haryana, the cities of Ambala and Panchkula have confirmed the imposition of a total blackout.

Punjab has similarly enforced the measure in Gurdaspur, Pathankot and Firozpur, while Rajasthan reported a blackout in Jaisalmer.

ANI also reported that three members of a family sustained injuries in a Pakistani drone attack, officials confirmed. Dr. Kamal Bagi, who is overseeing their treatment.

The report added that a woman is in critical condition with severe burn injuries, while the other two family members have suffered comparatively minor burns.“We have initiated immediate medical care for all the victims,” Dr. Bagi stated. The injured belong to the same household, and their condition is being closely monitored.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed extensive measures, with blackouts reported in Poonch, Udhampur, Rajouri, Akhnoor, Samba and Jammu. Sirens are heard blaring across these regions, signalling heightened alertness.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdulla also confirmed on X that Jammu city is observing a blackout, with sirens sounding across the area.

Meanwhile, in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, residents of border villages have begun evacuating to safer locations amid fears of potential conflict.“For our safety, we are moving to a safer place. Pakistan is just 2 km away from our village,” said a local resident, recalling the 1971 war when nearby Chhina Bidhi Chand village was captured.

The heightened alert follows a sharp escalation of tensions, prompting authorities to remain vigilant and prioritise civilian safety across sensitive regions.

On May 9, 2025, India's air defence system successfully intercepted Pakistani drone s for the second night in a row during a blackout in the Samba region, according to a report by ANI. Witnesses reported seeing red streaks lighting up the night sky, accompanied by loud explosions.

Similar interceptions were also reported in Akhnoor, where residents heard blasts following drone activity. In addition to Samba and Akhnoor, drone interceptions took place in Pathankot and Pokhran, highlighting increased aerial vigilance across multiple regions.

