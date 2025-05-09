Tribute In Paris Highlights Heydar Aliyev's Role In Shaping Modern Azerbaijan

MENAFN - AzerNews) The Embassy of Azerbaijan in France hosted a commemorative event in Paris on the occasion of the 102nd birth anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev. Held at the Embassy's Cultural Center, the event brought together diplomats, Azerbaijani community members, diaspora representatives, and students.

Azernews reports via Azertag that in their opening remarks, Ambassador Leyla Abdullayeva and Azerbaijan's Permanent Representative to UNESCO, Elman Abdullayev, reflected on Heydar Aliyev's pivotal role in guiding Azerbaijan through turbulent political times and leading the nation to independence. They praised his leadership in transforming Azerbaijan into a beacon of regional stability and forging close ties with international institutions like UNESCO.

The speakers emphasized that today's modern and steadily developing Azerbaijan is a realization of Heydar Aliyev's vision. His legacy continues under President Ilham Aliyev, whose leadership has brought Azerbaijan military victories in 2020 and 2023, and elevated its global standing.

Heydar Aliyev was remembered not only as a statesman but as a symbol of national pride and unity. The event featured a documentary film on his life and a flute performance of his favorite songs by Paris-trained musician Agaragim Guliyev.