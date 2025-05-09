Zelensky Signs Decree Imposing Sanctions On Dozens Of Foreign, Russian Entities Linked To War Efforts

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has enacted new sanctions against 58 individuals and 74 entities, including companies from Russia, Iran, Uzbekistan, and China, as part of Ukraine's continued efforts to weaken foreign support for Russia's war machine.

According to Ukrinform, Presidential Decree No. 301/202 has been published on the official website of the Head of State.

Sanctions have been imposed on 74 legal entities, including 67 Russian companies, most of which are linked to the defense-industrial complex, as well as three companies from Iran, three from Uzbekistan, and one from China (Hong Kong).

The sanctions list also includes 58 individuals, among them cultural figures and business leaders. Specifically, restrictions were placed on poet and artist Vadim Tsyganov, who publicly supported Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Sanctioned individuals also include Yuriy Churkin, CEO of the Fort machine tool plant; Petro Vashchenko, head of the Unimatik company, a supplier of high-tech metal-cutting equipment; and Oleg Gagarin, a member of the United Russia party and head of a major enterprise.

According to the annex to the decree, the sanctions include asset blocking; restrictions or full suspension of the transit of resources, flights, and transport across Ukrainian territory; prevention of capital outflows from Ukraine; suspension of economic and financial obligations; full or partial prohibition of transactions involving securities issued by sanctioned individuals or entities; other restrictive measures as stipulated by law.

The decree also revokes state awards from several individuals.

The sanctions are imposed for a duration of 10 years, while the revocation of state honors is permanent.

Ukraine's government, Security Service, and Central Bank are tasked with implementing the sanctions, while the Foreign Ministry will urge international partners to adopt similar measures.

As reported by Ukrinform, on May 1, President Zelensky enforced a National Security and Defense Council decision to impose personal sanctions on several individuals. Among those targeted are Oleksii Arestovych, former adviser to the Office of the President; Myroslav Oleshko, blogger; Pavlo Onishchenko, founder of the pro-Kremlin group Slobozhanska Sich; Kostiantyn Bondarenko, political analyst; Dmytro Vasylets, leader of the banned party Derzhava.