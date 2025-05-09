403
Min.: UNHRC Accepts Kuwait's Report Shows Acknowledge Of Sincere Efforts
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, May 9 (KUNA) -- The UN Human Rights Council's (UNHRC) approval of Kuwait's report is evidence of recognizing sincere national efforts to develop and boost human rights system, said Kuwait's Minister of Justice Nasser Al-Sumait on Friday.
Speaking to KUNA in a special statement after endorsing Kuwait's report, the minister expressed Kuwait's pride for support and consecutive notes received from the member states.
He affirmed Kuwait's commitment to transparency and positive collaboration within the framework of this international mechanism.
Kuwait's national report came due to consultative and serious national path among different concerned agencies, he said.
The report also highlighted tangible steps in human rights, topped with the national plan, to develop legislations, the State's most outstanding priority to boost the rule of law, he stated.
During his speech before the council, the minister affirmed Kuwait's eagerness to study 290 recommendations received by the member states, and to provide the council with the official response during the 60th session in a manner that shows Kuwait's keenness on serious follow-up.
He highly expressed appreciation to Troika - Thailand, Czech Republic- and Benin - which supervised studying the report, and all national agencies and officials who contributed to the success of this report. (end)
