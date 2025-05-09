A New Era For Elliston Place: Holiday Inn Express & Suites Debuts On Nashville's Storied Rock Block

Jay Patel, Principle of Sila Developments (third from left); Andy Bhakta, Principle of Sila Developments and CEO of Triumph Hospitality (fourth from left); and Ray Bhakta, Partner of Triumph Hospitality (third from right), gather with friends, family, and associates.

Sila Developments and Triumph Hospitality celebrated the grand opening of their latest project, Holiday Inn Express & Suites Nashville West End – University Area, Wednesday, April 30. The property is located at 2221 Elliston Place in Nashville.

East Nashville-based graffiti artist Troy Duff stands with custom art piece he created during the Wednesday, April 30 grand opening of the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Nashville West End – University Area. Duff's art now hangs inside the hotel.

Triumph Hospitality and Sila Developments Celebrate Grand Opening of Latest Project

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A new landmark has risen at the intersection of music, history, and innovation. While doors officially opened earlier last month, April 1, Triumph Hospitality and Sila Developments celebrated the highly anticipated grand opening Wednesday, April 30, of the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Nashville West End – University Area, a striking new hotel poised to become a central hub in Nashville's ever-evolving Rock Block district.“Elliston Place has always had this electric energy-it's where Nashville's soul really shows,” says Andy Bhakta, Principle of Sila Developments and CEO of Triumph Hospitality.“We're proud to create something that reflects that spirit. This hotel isn't just about welcoming guests to Music City-it's about carrying forward the character, creativity, and heart of The Rock Block.”“We're thrilled to open our doors in one of Nashville's most vibrant neighborhoods,” says Katie Schultz, President of Triumph Hospitality.“Every detail of this hotel was designed with today's traveler in mind. We're proud to offer a welcoming, modern space that reflects the spirit and character of the Rock Block.”Located at 2221 Elliston Place, just steps from Vanderbilt University and Centennial Park, this eight-story, 184-room hotel blends modern comfort with deep historical reverence. Designed by award-winning architectural firm SV Design, the hotel offers sleek accommodations, two levels of parking, and a rooftop pool deck with sweeping views of Music City.Guests can enjoy a range of modern amenities designed for comfort and convenience, including a complimentary hot breakfast and a self-pour station offering beer and wine. Other amenities include guest laundry facilities and a fully equipped fitness center. Proudly pet-friendly, the property warmly welcomes four-legged family members to join in the stay.East Nashville-based graffiti artist Troy Duff created a custom art piece during the grand opening celebration that is now a permanent installation inside the hotel.The property will serve a vital role in the city's fast-growing West End corridor, a hotspot of redevelopment. With a coveted location, upscale design, and the backing of global hospitality leader InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), this hotel promises to be a key player in Nashville's next chapter.This marks the third Holiday Inn Express property managed by Triumph Hospitality, whose local portfolio also includes Motif on Music Row.Founded in 2012, Triumph continues to grow its Middle Tennessee footprint, operating six hotels with more in development.As Nashville continues to evolve, the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Nashville West End – University Area brings new life to one of its most iconic blocks-where music history meets hospitality excellence.View more photos of the hotel HERE.About Triumph HospitalityTriumph Hospitality is one of the fastest-growing hotel ownership, development, and management companies in the Middle Tennessee region. Founded in 2012, the company offers turnkey hospitality solutions designed to maximize profitability through increased revenue, cost reduction, and operational efficiency. Triumph Hospitality currently owns and operates a portfolio of six properties across Middle Tennessee, with several additional hotels under construction and in the development pipeline as part of its ongoing growth.About Sila DevelopmentsSila Developments is a Nashville-based real estate development firm with a growing portfolio of transformative hospitality and mixed-use projects.

