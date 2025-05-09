FICCI Appoints Adeeb Ahamed To Steer India-Middle East Economic Engagement

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) has appointed Adeeb Ahamed (pictured), Managing Director of LuLu Financial Holdings, as the chair of FICCI Arab Council for 2025-26.

Initially appointed in 2023, his continued stewardship ensures a seamless progression of FICCI's efforts to advance India's economic collaboration with the Middle East-building on two years of sectoral engagement, policy dialogue, and partnership facilitation.

In his role as Chair, Ahamed will also serve on FICCI's National Executive Committee, contributing to the organisation's broader policy and advocacy agenda at the national and international levels.

The FICCI Arab Council plays a pivotal role in deepening India–Middle East ties. Among its recent milestones is the facilitation of a landmark MoU between Expo City Dubai and FICCI, paving the way for long-term collaboration on major events, including the Asia Pacific Cities Summit (APCS) 2025.

The Council also played a key role in enabling investment-focused delegations from states such as Rajasthan and Assam to engage with leading UAE-based business groups. The recent opening of FICCI's Dubai office stands as another achievement, providing a permanent regional base to strengthen partnerships and advance India's economic diplomacy in the Gulf.

In the coming year, the Council will prioritise deeper engagement with young entrepreneurs and start-ups, while also focusing on facilitating access for Indian SMEs to key markets across the GCC. At the same time, it aims to create pathways for investors in the Middle East to explore emerging opportunities within India's dynamic SME ecosystem.

“Our vision is to expand participation by engaging more young entrepreneurs from across the region and giving them a meaningful stake in the dialogue. It is vital that they are not only heard, but empowered with the right platforms, networks, and resources to lead-because the future of India–Middle East cooperation will be defined by innovation, agility, and inclusive leadership,” said Ahamed.

Adeeb Ahamed is the Managing Director of LuLu Financial Holdings, a leading financial services company operating across the GCC, India, and APAC regions. He also leads Twenty14 Holdings, an investment firm with a diverse portfolio in luxury hospitality. A prominent voice on digital innovation and financial inclusion, Ahamed is an active contributor to global economic discourse through platforms like the World Economic Forum.