Google Deploys AI To Combat Scams On Chrome Browser

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: Google has released a new update to the Enhanced Protection feature in its Chrome browser, integrating the Gemini Nano AI model to offer a higher level of security against phishing and fraud attempts, particularly those involving remote tech support scams.

The company said that the AI model runs locally on devices, allowing Chrome to detect fraud techniques it hasn't encountered before. This is made possible by Gemini Nano's ability to analyze complex and varied websites and understand their patterns.

Google also noted plans to bring this feature to Android devices soon. The company intends to expand this AI-driven approach to cover additional types of fraud in the future. For now, Android users will benefit from stronger protection against scams that exploit Chrome notifications as an attack vector.

The browser uses an on-device machine learning model to analyze such notifications. When a suspicious notification is detected, users receive an alert that allows them to either unsubscribe or view the blocked content. If the user believes the warning was a false positive, they can override it and allow future notifications from that site.

Google has made combating fraud a top priority over the past year. In May 2024, it introduced a system that provides real-time alerts during phone calls and added a set of security tools to the Messages app.