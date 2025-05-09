Warner Bros. Discovery Chief Financial Officer Gunnar Wiedenfels To Present At The Moffettnathanson 2025 Media, Internet And Communications Conference

NEW YORK, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBD ) today announced that its Chief Financial Officer Gunnar Wiedenfels will present at MoffettNathanson's 2025 Media, Internet and Communications Conference on Thursday, May 15, 2025 at 3:10 p.m. ET.

A link to the live webcast of the presentation will be available in the "Investor Relations" section of Warner Bros. Discovery's website at . An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About Warner Bros. Discovery:

Warner Bros. Discovery is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world's most differentiated and complete portfolio of branded content across television, film, streaming and gaming. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, Max, discovery+, CNN, DC, TNT Sports, Eurosport, HBO, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, Warner Bros. Television Group, Warner Bros. Pictures Animation, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, please visit .

SOURCE Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.

