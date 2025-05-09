Miningnewsbreaks Mcewen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) Targets Gold Growth With Fox Complex Expansion, Reports Q1 Results

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) McEwen Mining (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) reported Q1 2025 results and outlined growth plans at its Fox Complex, targeting 60,000 ounces of annual gold production by 2027 and a potential expansion to 150,000 ounces by 2030, pending permits. Total annual output could rise to 225,000–255,000 gold equivalent ounces. Backing this plan, the company completed a $110 million convertible note financing. Q1 consolidated production totaled 24,131 GEOs, with improvements expected throughout the year to meet 2025 guidance of 120,000–140,000 GEOs. Gross profit rose to $10.1 million from $6.0 million in Q1 2024, driven by a 31% increase in average realized gold prices. Net loss narrowed to $3.9 million from $20.4 million a year ago. McEwen also confirmed progress at Gold Bar, San José and Grey Fox, and expects to publish a feasibility study on the Los Azules copper project in July.

McEwen Mining is a gold and silver producer with operations in Nevada, Canada, Mexico and Argentina. In addition, the company owns approximately 47.7% of McEwen Copper, which is developing the large, advanced-stage Los Azules copper project in Argentina. The company's goal is to improve the productivity and life of its assets with the objective of increasing the share price and providing a yield. Rob McEwen, chair and chief owner, has a personal investment in the company of $220 million and takes an annual salary of $1. To learn more about the company, visit .

