Provisionai Enhances Autoo2 Platform With Smart Shipment Adjustment Feature

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FRANKLIN, Tenn., May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProvisionAi, a pioneer in AI-driven logistics optimization, announced today an innovative new feature for its acclaimed AutoO2 platform: Smart Shipment Adjustment. This enhancement significantly streamlines warehouse operations by enabling logistics teams to easily adapt and fill shipments dynamically during operational processes.

"This new capability addresses a common real-world issue in logistics," explained Tom Moore, Founder and CEO of ProvisionAi. "For instance, if you plan to ship 100 cases of a product but discover a damaged pallet limiting you to 50 cases, our technology now allows warehouses to quickly and intelligently adjust shipment loads on the spot, without the need for extensive re-planning."

The Smart Shipment Adjustment feature empowers warehouse personnel to dynamically optimize truckloads, reducing downtime and improving efficiency, all while maintaining compliance with shipping and safety standards.

"We've streamlined the adjustment process, enabling logistics managers to quickly build and optimize shipments directly at the warehouse level," Moore added. "This kind of agility is crucial for businesses facing unpredictable circumstances every day."

ProvisionAi's continued innovation demonstrates its commitment to aligning operational efficiency with sustainable and cost-effective logistics solutions. Companies leveraging the enhanced AutoO2 platform can now respond faster to operational disruptions, ensuring smoother operations, lower costs, and reduced carbon emissions.

About ProvisionAi

ProvisionAi leads the industry with AI-powered logistics optimization, reducing both environmental impact and operational costs. Its flagship AutoO2 platform continues to transform how companies manage supply chain logistics, delivering substantial efficiency gains and sustainability improvements.

