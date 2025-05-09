Amid Processing Delays, More Immigration Applicants Are Turning To GCMS Notes To Understand Their Case Files

GCMS Notes Request logo

GCMS Notes Request observed rising demand as Canadian immigration applicants seek clarity on delayed IRCC decisions through official case notes.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With Canadian immigration backlogs continuing to grow, thousands of applicants are now turning to GCMS notes -the internal case files maintained by IRCC-to understand the status of their visa, permit, or permanent residence (PR) applications.

GCMS notes, short for Global Case Management System notes, are official internal records used by immigration officers. These documents reveal eligibility decisions, officer comments, background screening progress, and the reasons behind delays or refusals-insight that is not available through typical online status tools.

“People often wait months with no visible updates, not knowing what's missing or under review. GCMS notes provide clarity that helps them decide what to do next,” said a spokesperson from GCMS Notes Request .“For applicants experiencing delays or preparing to reapply, many choose to apply for GCMS notes to understand the issues flagged in their initial file.”

According to IRCC's May 6, 2025, update, average processing times now stand at:

- New PR cards: 35 days

- Citizenship grants: 10 months

- Study permit extensions: 223 days

- Family sponsorship outside Quebec (spouse or partner outside Canada): 10 months

(Source: IRCC Processing Times Tool, retrieved May 6, 2025)

In response, GCMS Notes Request observed over a 42 percent month-over-month increase in requests. The surge is most notable among study permit applicants and those reapplying after being refused a visitor visa.

GCMS notes are typically 30 to 200 pages long and include documentation checks, internal officer notes, and background screening statuses. These files can be requested legally under Canada's Access to Information Act by the applicant or their authorized representative.

“Whether reapplying or just trying to understand what's happening, applicants are finding real value in reviewing the full case notes,” the spokesperson added.

About GCMS Notes Request

GCMS Notes Request is a Canada-based platform that helps applicants worldwide obtain their GCMS notes from IRCC and CBSA. The service manages requests under the Access to Information Act, delivers encrypted files securely, and provides access to expert reviews from independent immigration professionals for complex files. Learn more at

GCMS Notes Request is an independent service and is not affiliated with Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), or any Government of Canada department. Obtaining GCMS notes does not guarantee a visa approval.

Steps to ordering GCMS notes

