Cape May County Named Most Beautiful County In New Jersey By Leading Travel Website

Cape May County Named Most Beautiful County in New Jersey

Cape May Court House, NJ – A leading travel website, Love Exploring, has named Cape May County as the Most Beautiful County in the State of New Jersey.

CAPE MAY, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / --“Cape May, at the tip of the peninsula, is the crowning sandy glory of this Jersey Shore County, whose stretch of beaches and boardwalk with restaurants and amusement park rides is basically retro heaven. It also includes The Wildwoods, home to a strip of mid-century modern inns dubbed 'Doo Wop' motels – adding further to the vintage charm.” | loveexploring, April 28, 2025"It's not surprising that over 12 million visitors travel to our beautiful county every year," Board of Commissioners Director Len Desiderio said. "In my opinion we are blessed to live in the most beautiful county in the country!"Tourism-related businesses generate approximately $8 billion a year for local businesses in lodging, food and beverage, retail, recreation, and transportation spending.“Cape May County's tourism industry is the main driver of our local economy,” Board Vice-Chair Andrew Bulakowski said.“This important recognition by a leading travel site will help ensure that visitors continue to flock here to enjoy and experience our beaches and boardwalks, historical and cultural attractions, and the unique rural nature of our thriving open spaces, wetlands, and bayside communities.”

