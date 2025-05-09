Wunderbar Structures Brings Nearly 30 Years Of Amish Craftsmanship To Shedhub Marketplace

LOGANTON, PA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ShedHub , the online platform connecting buyers with portable building manufacturers, is pleased to announce that Wunderbar Structures , a Pennsylvania-based builder of custom sheds , garages, cabins, and specialty structures, has officially joined its growing network of sellers.

Although the Wunderbar Structures brand is relatively new in name, its history dates back to 1997 with the founding of E.K.'s (Vinyl) Structures by Emanuel K. Peachey Sr. in Loganton, Pennsylvania. Peachey, who originally worked in farming and home construction, founded the shed-building business with the goal of working closer to home and alongside family-values that remain important in the company's Amish roots. For over a decade, the company specialized exclusively in vinyl-sided buildings, all sold from its original Loganton location.

In 2008, the business was passed to Emanuel K. Peachey Jr., who had been closely involved in the operations since the early days. Under his leadership, the company experienced steady growth, both in the variety of structures made and in the types of materials used. They expanded their products to include Smartside, T1-11, Board & Batten, Log, Metal, and Vinyl construction. Alongside the traditional sheds, the company began producing more complex structures, such as single- and double-car garages, two-story buildings, and cabins designed for recreational or small residential use.

To support this evolution, the business established two distinct arms: E.K.'s Structures LLC, which continues to handle manufacturing, and Wunderbar Structures, the newly branded retail division. Wunderbar Structures operates two sales locations-one in Loganton, PA and another in Dickson City, PA. According to the company, all buildings continue to be manufactured in Pennsylvania by skilled craftsmen, many of whom are part of the local Amish community.

Joining ShedHub provides Wunderbar Structures with a new digital channel to reach buyers who are looking for customizable portable buildings. ShedHub allows customers to browse and compare structures from multiple sellers, request quotes, and learn more about available options, all from a single online destination. By joining the marketplace, Wunderbar Structures expands its reach beyond its current retail locations and connects with a broader audience interested in handcrafted buildings.

“ShedHub is excited to welcome Wunderbar Structures to our platform,” said Shannon Latham, Project Manager for ShedHub.“Their commitment to craftsmanship, their history of family-driven growth, and their product diversity are an ideal fit for our customers.”

