Expert Panel Endorses NIRS Imaging To Improve Wound Documentation And Outcomes

Wound care experts highlight NIRS imaging as a vital tool to enhance documentation, guide treatment, and improve outcomes in a new Journal of Wound Care report.

- Pierre Lemire, Kent Imaging CEO

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Kent Imaging , a leading innovator in the near-infrared spectroscopy (NIRS) medical imaging industry, is pleased to share a recently released publication in the Journal of Wound Care. The roundtable report ,“An advanced diagnostic imaging tool to enhance clinical decision-making and wound healing”, gathered ten wound care experts to discuss the utilization of NIRS across all healthcare settings.

The panel discussed the gaps within traditional assessment technologies, including the ankle-brachial index (ABI) and transcutaneous oximetry (TCOM), and innovative solutions like NIRS. The panel unanimously agreed that this technology can offer new diagnostic potential for clinicians, enhancing clinical decision-making, and improving patient outcomes.

By providing a real-time, objective assessment of tissue oxygenation and viability, NIRS supports better clinical decisions and more timely interventions. The technology can help illustrate underlying conditions, wound healing potential, and intervention efficacy; providers can then use this information to educate patients and increase treatment plan adherence. As an offshoot of its clinical functionalities, NIRS imaging can strengthen clinical documentation, and support reimbursement efforts by better illustrating medical necessity. It provides valuable feedback at every stage of care-from baseline evaluation to post-intervention monitoring.

“This publication is a significant milestone for the wound care industry,” said Pierre Lemire, CEO of Kent Imaging,“The endorsement of NIRS by leading experts underscores the vital role that technologies like SnapshotNIR play in transforming patient care. We are excited to see this technology making a difference for physicians and their patients.”

As a key takeaway, the panel noted that not all NIRS devices are equal; clinicians should carefully assess image quality and data output when selecting a device to ensure the best fit for their practice. With multiple NIRS medical imaging devices on the market, the panel agreed that a device is most valuable when it can provide total tissue oxygen saturation (StO2), total hemoglobin, oxygenated hemoglobin, and deoxygenated hemoglobin. This is where SnapshotNIR can be most impactful. SnapshotNIR has a unique hemoglobin view, providing users with relative hemoglobin concentrations, StO2 values, and a simultaneous clinical image, providing the bigger picture of a wound.

"This report validates what we at Kent Imaging have long believed - that near-infrared spectroscopy is reshaping how clinicians approach wound care," said Dr. Jeffrey A. Niezgoda, Chief Medical Officer of Limb Preservation at Kent Imaging, "SnapshotNIR provides the objective data clinicians need to make faster, more confident decisions, educate their patients more effectively, and ultimately drive better healing outcomes. We are proud to be at the forefront of this important advancement in wound care technology."

The enthusiasm expressed by the expert panel reflects a broader trend toward technology-driven innovation in wound care. As healthcare systems worldwide look to optimize outcomes and costs, non-invasive and real-time imaging tools like SnapshotNIR are increasingly seen as critical components of modern clinical practice.

About Kent Imaging

Kent Imaging, located in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, is a leading innovator in near-infrared tissue oxygenation imaging, which develops, manufactures, and markets medical technology that supports real-time decision-making in wound care, vascular and surgical subspecialties. Kent holds multiple patents in oxygen imaging technology and continues to provide innovative and advanced diagnostic imaging solutions to aid healthcare systems nationally and internationally. SnapshotNIR is supported by clinical evidence demonstrating its ability to help improve clinical decision-making in wound care and reduce healing time. Since receiving FDA and Health Canada clearance in 2017, the technology has been featured in several published articles and peer-reviewed posters. Applying the knowledge gained from clinical trials to patient care promotes consistency of treatment and optimal outcomes.

Leah Pavlick

Kent Imaging Inc.

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.