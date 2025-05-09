Auxo Investment Partners Acquires Bay Cast Incorporated And Bay Cast Technologies, (Collectively Bay Cast) Partnering With The Holman Family To Continue And Grow Their Legacy

BAY CITY, Mich., May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Private investment firm Auxo Investment Partners announced today the acquisition of Bay Cast Incorporated (BCI) and Bay Cast Technologies (BCT), an integrated steel casting and precision machining company based in Bay City, Michigan. Bay Cast specializes in producing large, complex components for the space, marine, aerospace & defense, energy, chemical, testing, power generation, automotive, and agricultural industries.

Founded in 1987 (though the foundry dates back to 1896), Bay Cast has built an industry-leading reputation as the premier provider of large, complex steel castings and machining solutions, including heavy-sectioned castings, large-format machining, and base plate manufacturing. Its state-of-the-art facility and highly skilled workforce are known for delivering exceptional quality, reliability, and precision.

"We are thrilled to welcome Bay Cast to our growing family of exceptional manufacturing companies," said Jeff Helminski, Managing Partner of Auxo Investment Partners. "Bay Cast's expertise and capabilities in steel casting and precision machining are second to none. They have a history of solving difficult and complex problems for their customers and we are excited to work with their talented team to continue to grow and innovate."

Bay Cast has a distinguished reputation for solving its customers' most complex challenges through its unmatched technical expertise and state-of-the-art casting and machining capabilities. Capable of producing large-scale components that few others in the industry can handle, Bay Cast produces consistent and reliable high-quality components ranging from custom castings to finished precision machined parts. They are a critical partner delivering flight components for industry leaders like SpaceX, the U.S. military and other demanding customers with mission-critical applications.

The company will continue to be led by its current leadership team: Scott Holman, President of BCT; Max Holman, President of BCI; and Jason Holman, Vice President of BCT and BCI. All three retained significant ownership in the business, reinforcing their commitment to Bay Cast's future.

Bay Cast's leadership team expressed enthusiasm about the partnership and its potential to drive growth and innovation. "Joining forces with Auxo Investment Partners represents a pivotal moment for Bay Cast," said Scott Holman, President of Bay Cast Technologies (BCT). "Their commitment to operational excellence and strategic growth aligns seamlessly with our vision, enabling us to enhance our capabilities and better serve our diverse clientele." Max Holman, President of Bay Cast Incorporated (BCI), echoed this sentiment, stating, "We are excited about the opportunities this partnership with Auxo brings. Their expertise in nurturing family-owned businesses will help us build upon what we've created at Bay Cast." Jason Holman, Vice President of BCT and BCI, added, "This collaboration with Auxo Investment Partners strengthens our foundation for future innovation. By leveraging their resources, we can continue to invest in our talented workforce and state-of-the-art facilities to meet evolving customer needs."

About Auxo Investment Partners

Auxo Investment Partners is a Grand Rapids, Michigan-based private investment firm that partners with owners and management teams of companies at transition points in their history. Auxo's flexible capital model allows for long-term, growth-oriented decision-making without artificial deadlines. The structure was specifically designed for family businesses facing a generational transition or management teams seeking a partner to fuel growth and achieve their full potential with a long-term investment approach. Auxo's unique philosophy aligns the interests of its companies, their employees, the communities in which they are located and its investors to achieve optimal outcomes for all. As our name reflects, we are not merely investors, but partners. For more information, please visit

Media Contact:

Kara Potter

616-292-1307

[email protected]

SOURCE Auxo Investment Partners

