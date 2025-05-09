Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pharmaceuticals And Biotechnology Joint Venture Agreements Analysis Report 2025 With Directory Of Deals Signed Since 2016 Featuring 623 Companies


(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Joint Venture Deals in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 2016-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Joint Venture Deals in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter joint venture deals. Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of joint venture deals from 2016 to 2025.
The report provides access to joint venture deal payment terms as announced between the parties. This data provides useful insight into the payment and other deal terms.
Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered and rights transferred - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.
This report contains a comprehensive listing of joint venture deals announced since 2016 as recorded in the Current Agreements deals and alliances database, including financial terms where available, plus links to online copies of actual joint venture contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.
The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of joint venture dealmaking and business activities.
Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an overview and analysis of the trends in joint venture as well as a discussion on the merits of the type of deal.
Chapter 3 provides an overview of the structure of joint venture deals.
Chapter 4 provides a review of the leading joint venture deals since 2016. Deals are listed by headline value. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract via the Current Agreements deals and alliances database.
Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 25 most active joint venture dealmaker companies. Each deal title links via Current Agreements deals and alliances database to an online version of the full deal record, and where available, the actual contract document, providing easy access to each deal record on demand.
Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of joint venture deals organized by company A-Z, therapy, technology and industry type signed and announced since 2016 where a contract document is available. Contract documents provide an indepth insight into the actual deal terms agreed between the parties with respect to the joint venture deal.
The deal directory includes a comprehensive listing of all joint venture deals announced since 2016. Each listing is organized as a deal directory by company A-Z, therapeutic area and technology type. The report also includes numerous table and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in joint venture dealmaking since 2016.
Report Scope
Joint Venture Deals in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology includes:

  • Trends in joint venture dealmaking in the biopharma industry
  • Overview of joint venture deal structure
  • Directory of joint venture deal records covering pharmaceutical and biotechnology
  • The leading joint venture deals by value
  • Most active joint venture dealmakers
  • The leading joint venture partnering resources

In Joint Venture Deals in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology, the available deals are listed by:

  • Company A-Z
  • Headline value
  • Therapeutic area
  • Technology type

Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:

  • What are the rights granted or optioned?
  • What rights are granted by the agreement?
  • What exclusivity is granted?
  • What is the payment structure for the deal?
  • How are sales and payments audited?
  • What is the deal term?
  • How are the key terms of the agreement defined?
  • How are intellectual property rights handled and owned?
  • Who is responsible for commercialization?
  • Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?
  • How is confidentiality and publication managed?
  • How are disputes resolved?
  • Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?
  • What happens when there is a change of ownership?
  • What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?
  • Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?
  • Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?
  • Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in joint venture dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Definition of joint venture deal
2.3. Trends in joint venture deals since 2016
2.3.1. Joint venture dealmaking by year, 2016-2025
2.3.2. Joint venture dealmaking by phase of development, 2016-2025
2.3.3. Joint venture dealmaking by industry sector, 2016-2025
2.3.4. Joint venture dealmaking by therapy area, 2016-2025
2.3.5. Joint venture dealmaking by technology type, 2016-2025
2.3.6. Joint venture dealmaking by most active company, 2016-2025
2.4. Reasons for entering into joint venture partnering deals
2.5. The future of joint venture deals
Chapter 3 - Overview of joint venture deal structure
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Joint venture agreement structure
Chapter 4 - Leading joint venture deals
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Top joint venture deals by value
Chapter 5 - Top 25 most active joint venture dealmakers
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Top 25 most active joint venture dealmakers
Chapter 6 - Joint venture deals including contracts directory
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Joint venture deals with contracts 2016-2025
Deal directory

  • Deal directory - joint venture dealmaking by companies A-Z
  • Deal directory - joint venture dealmaking by therapy area
  • Deal directory - joint venture dealmaking by technology type

Companies Featured

  • 3 Rivers Biotech
  • 3E Bioventures Capital
  • 3SBio
  • 1717 Life Science Ventures
  • A*STAR' Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology
  • A2A Pharmaceuticals
  • AAP Implantate AG
  • Abilita Bio
  • ABVC BioPharma
  • Accumulus Synergy
  • Aceso Life Science
  • Acnos Pharma
  • ACT Genomics
  • Adalvo
  • ADC Therapeutics
  • Aditum Bio
  • Advanced Technologies Solutions
  • Aequus Pharmaceuticals
  • AffyXell Therapeutics
  • Agilis Biotherapeutics
  • AgonOx
  • Aitbiotech
  • Aither Ingredient
  • Ajlan & Bros
  • AJNA BioSciences
  • Aker BioMarine
  • Aleafia Health
  • Allied Corp
  • Allogene Overland Biopharm
  • Allogene Therapeutics
  • Alloy Therapeutics
  • Alpha Tau Medical
  • Alpine Hemp Group
  • Altus Formulation
  • Amarantus BioSciences
  • Amgen
  • Amyris
  • Animalcare
  • Antoxerene
  • Apax Partners
  • Aphria
  • Apical Biotek
  • Apollo Therapeutics
  • Arbele
  • Arbutus
  • ARCH Personalized Medicine Initiative
  • Areteia Therapeutics
  • Aridis Pharmaceuticals
  • Arphio
  • Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals
  • Arthrosi Therapeutics
  • Aruvant Sciences
  • Arvinas
  • Ascendis Pharma
  • Asklepios Biopharmaceutical
  • Aslan Pharma
  • Astellas Pharma
  • AstraZeneca
  • ATAI Life Sciences
  • Athenex
  • ATMA Journey Centers
  • Atomwise
  • ATP
  • Atrapos Therapeutics
  • Atropos Therapeutics
  • Atvio Biotech
  • Aulos Bioscience
  • Auxly Cannabis Group
  • Avacta
  • Avactis Biosciences
  • Avalon GloboCare
  • Avaria Health & Beauty
  • Avvinity Therapeutics
  • Axis Therapeutics
  • Bain Capital
  • Bayer
  • Beckley Canopy Therapeutics
  • Beckley Foundation
  • Becton Dickinson
  • BeiGene
  • Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI)
  • Berry Genomics
  • Betaliq
  • BevCanna
  • BHB Therapeutics
  • Bio-Me
  • Bio-Techne
  • BioAmber
  • BiocurePharm
  • Biohealth Innovation
  • Biolinear Technologies
  • BiolineRX
  • BioLite Japan
  • Biolojic Design
  • Biomedican
  • BioMed X Innovation Center
  • bioMerieux
  • BioMotiv
  • BioNano Genomics
  • BioNanoSim
  • BioNova Pharmaceuticals
  • BioSymetrics
  • Blackstone
  • BLP Management
  • Blueberries Medical
  • Bluepha
  • BNS Ophthalmics
  • Boehringer Ingelheim
  • BostonGene
  • Breakthrough Diagnostics
  • BridgeBio Pharma
  • Brigham and Women's Hospital
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb
  • Broad Institute
  • Broadwing Bio
  • Buck Institute for Age Research
  • Bukwang Pharmaceuticals
  • Button Capital
  • Cancer Research Technology
  • Cannabics Pharmaceuticals
  • Cannabis Biocare
  • Cannabis Therapeutics
  • CannAmerica Brands
  • CannaRoyalty
  • Canopy Health Innovations
  • Capna Intellectual
  • Capnia
  • Casa Schmidt
  • Casebia Therapeutics
  • CB2 Therapeutics
  • CBDerma Technology
  • CBDistribution
  • CB Therapeutics
  • Celexor Bio
  • Cellev8 Nutrition
  • Celogics
  • Cena Life
  • Centauri Therapeutics
  • Centene
  • Centogene
  • Cerba Research
  • Cerevel Therapeutics
  • Cesca Therapeutics
  • Champions Oncology
  • Charlotte's Web
  • Chengdu Gaotong Isotope
  • China-Israel Biological Technology
  • China-Singapore Guangzhou Knowledge City
  • China Biotech Services
  • China National Biotech Group (CNBG)
  • Chinese Future Industry Investment Fund
  • Chinook Therapeutics
  • ChromaDex
  • Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center
  • Cipla
  • CJ CheilJedang
  • Collagen Solutions Plc
  • Columbus Venture Partners
  • Consortium AI
  • Contour Therapeutics
  • Core One Labs
  • Cre8ive
  • CRISPR Therapeutics
  • CROMA Pharma
  • CureCell
  • Cure Therapeutics
  • Curi Bio
  • Cyclica
  • Cyclolab
  • CytoBioscience
  • Cytotheryx
  • Cytovant Sciences
  • Daewoong Pharmaceutical
  • Dance Biopharm
  • Deerfield Management
  • DemeRx
  • Demetra
  • Denka
  • Denka-KEW Genomics
  • Develco Pharma
  • Dizal Pharmaceutical
  • DolCas-Tenshi Bioceuticals
  • DolCas Biotech
  • Dona Blanca
  • Dongbao
  • Dragonfly Biosciences
  • Eastern Capital
  • Echo Investment Capital
  • Eclipse
  • Eden BioCell
  • Elanix Biotechnologies
  • Elevar Therapeutics
  • Eli Lilly
  • Emergence Therapeutics
  • Emory University
  • Entheogenix Biosciences
  • EpiPharma
  • ERS Genomics
  • Everads Therapy
  • Evero Health
  • Evotec
  • Excellmab
  • Exemplar Genetics
  • Exscientia
  • FairJourney Biologics
  • Fannin
  • FCM Global
  • Fedecore
  • Fedora Pharmaceuticals
  • FerGene
  • Ferring Pharmaceuticals
  • Filament Health
  • FJ Pharma
  • Flora Growth
  • FloVaria
  • Flow Pharma
  • Foresite Capital
  • FORMA Therapeutics
  • Fosun Pharmaceutical
  • FoxBio
  • Frazier Healthcare Ventures
  • Fresenius Kabi Pharmaceuticals
  • Frontage Laboratories
  • FSD Pharma
  • Fujitsu Laboratories
  • Full Spectrum Biosciences
  • Futura Medical
  • Fuzionaire Diagnostics
  • Fuzionaire Radioisotope Technologies
  • G3 Therapeutics
  • Galvani Bioelectronics
  • Gene Therapy Research Institution
  • Genevant Sciences
  • Geninus
  • Genome Institute of Singapore
  • Genomix Scientific
  • Genomma Lab Internacional
  • GeoVax
  • GHO Capital
  • Ginkgo BioWorks
  • Glaxo Group
  • GL Brands
  • GLG Pharma
  • Global Canna Labs
  • Global Drug Development Centre (GDCC) China
  • GNC
  • Golden Mountain Partners
  • Gore Range Capital
  • Great Bay Bio
  • Grenco Science
  • Grow Biotech
  • Grunenthal
  • Grupo Curativa
  • GSK
  • GtreeBNT
  • Guangzhou Boji Medical Biotechnological
  • Guangzhou Ruianbo Pharmaceutical Technology
  • Guangzhou Ruiao Biopharmaceutical Technology
  • Guangzhou Xiangxue Pharmaceutical
  • Hainan Sihuan Pharmaceutical
  • HaloVax
  • Hangzhou Diagens Biotechnology
  • HealthBanks Biotech
  • Hefei Sageland Biotechnology
  • Heidelberg Pharma
  • HekaBio
  • Helomics
  • Henry Schein
  • Heritage Cannabis
  • Herman Holdings
  • Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals
  • HiFiBio
  • HMNC Brain Health
  • Hollister Biosciences
  • Hologen AI
  • Homology Medicines
  • Honor Epic Enterprises
  • Horizon Discovery
  • Horizon Pharma plc
  • Hoth Therapeutics
  • Hovione
  • hVIVO
  • Hybrid Pharm
  • I-Bridge Capital
  • iBio
  • ICAN
  • Immorna
  • ImmuneCyte Life Sciences
  • ImmuneOncia Therapeutics
  • ImmunityBio
  • IMPACT Therapeutics
  • Imperial College London
  • Imutex
  • Indegene Lifesystems
  • India Colorada
  • Indivumed
  • Inmagene Biopharmaceuticals
  • Innovation Network Corporation
  • Insilico Biotechnology
  • Intercontinental Marketing
  • International Research Center on Cannabis and Mental Health
  • International Vitamin
  • Intuitive Surgical
  • Invictus MD Stategies
  • INVO Bioscience
  • IONTAS
  • IPMC
  • IPS Specials
  • ITM Isotopen Technologien
  • Ix Therapeutics
  • JAGUAHR Therapeutics
  • Jaguar Health
  • Janssen Pharmaceuticals
  • Japan Industrial Partners
  • Japan Medical Isotope Technology Development
  • JCR Pharmaceuticals
  • Jeffs' Brands
  • Jeune
  • Jiangsu Recbio Technology
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Johnson & Johnson Innovation
  • JRT Nurseries
  • Junshi Biosciences
  • Juvenescence
  • Juvenomics
  • Kadmon Pharmaceuticals
  • Kane Biotech
  • Kangmei Pharma
  • Keensight Capital
  • Kemwell BioPharma
  • Ketabon
  • KEW
  • Kings Group
  • Kinnate Biopharma
  • Kiromic Biopharma
  • Kishida Chemical
  • Kite Pharma
  • Knopp Biosciences
  • Kraig Biocraft Laboratories
  • Krystal Biotech
  • Kubota Pharmaceutical
  • Kurma Life Sciences Partners
  • Kyma Therapeutics
  • Kyowa Hakko Kirin
  • LabCentral
  • LeaderMed Health Group
  • Lenus Therapeutics
  • Lifera
  • Lifestyle Delivery Systems
  • LifeTech Scientific
  • Liht Cannabis
  • Lobe Sciences
  • Lonza
  • Lucidam
  • Lyndra Therapeutics
  • Maccura Biotechnology
  • Magdalena Biosciences
  • MAGiQ Therapeutics
  • Magnolia Extracts
  • Malaghan Institute
  • Mannin Research
  • MapKure
  • Maple Leaf Green World
  • Massachusetts General Hospital
  • MaSTherCell
  • Mawson Infrastructure
  • Mayo Clinic
  • Maze Therapeutics
  • McKesson
  • MD Anderson Cancer Center
  • Medcolcanna Organics
  • Medesole Healthcare and Trading
  • Medesole INVO Bioscience
  • Medical Food Solutions Research
  • Medipal Holdings
  • Medspray
  • Meiji Seika
  • MeiraGTx
  • Merck KGaA
  • Minerva Foods
  • MiNiSV
  • Mino Labs
  • MitoCareX Bio
  • Mitsui
  • Mizuho Capital
  • Molipharma
  • Molnlycke Health Care
  • Mota Ventures
  • MTP Material
  • Mundimed
  • Mycotopia Therapies
  • Mycrodose Therapeutics
  • Myovant Sciences
  • NacuGen Therapeutics
  • Napa Therapeutics
  • National Green Biomed
  • National Resilience
  • NEC
  • Neopharma
  • Neostell
  • Neovacs
  • Neptune Technologies & Bioressources
  • NeuroTheryX
  • NewCanna Hub
  • New York Genome Center (NYGC)
  • Nexel
  • Nicox
  • Nikkol
  • NineteenGale Therapeutics
  • Nisarga Biotech
  • NLC Pharma
  • Noble Growth
  • Not-So-Gentle Tea Company
  • Novaliq
  • Nova Mentis Life Science
  • Novogene
  • Novo Nordisk
  • Nucleus RadioPharma
  • Nutra Manufacturing
  • Ocean Biomedical
  • OG Laboratories
  • OncoQuest
  • OncoStatyx
  • Oncotelic
  • OncoVent
  • Onegevity
  • One Small Planet
  • One World Pharma
  • Opiostop
  • OPKO Health
  • Optasia Medical
  • OptiBiotix
  • Oramed Pharmaceuticals
  • Oravax Medical
  • OrbiMed Asia Partners
  • Orgenesis
  • Overland ADCT BioPharma
  • Overland Pharmaceuticals
  • Oxford BioMedica
  • Oxford Biomedica Solutions
  • Oxford MEstar
  • Palantir
  • Panacea Biotech
  • Paragon Therapeutics
  • Peak Pharm Labs
  • PentixaPharm
  • PeptiAID
  • PeptiDream
  • Perennial
  • Pfizer
  • PharmaCielo
  • Phathom Pharmaceuticals
  • Phinest Cannabis
  • PhytoChem Technologies
  • Pillar Biosciences
  • Pittsburgh Life Sciences Greenhouse
  • Pivotal bioVenture Partners
  • Pivot Pharmaceuticals
  • Pleasure Peaks
  • Pluristem Therapeutics
  • Population Health Partners
  • Portage Glasgow
  • Portage Pharmaceuticals
  • Poseidon Innovation
  • Premas Biotech
  • Premier Biomedical
  • Prenetics
  • Priovant Therapeutics
  • Promethera Biosciences
  • Prometic Life Sciences
  • Provision Asia
  • PsyBioMed - Australia
  • Psyence Therapeutics
  • Pure Extracts Technologies
  • Pyxis Oncology
  • QIAGEN
  • Q Therapeutics
  • Radiopharm Theranostics
  • Radiopharm Ventures
  • Rafarm
  • Rafarma Pharmaceuticals
  • RavenQuest BioMed
  • Recipharm
  • Refana
  • Regenacy Pharmaceuticals
  • Regencell Bioscience
  • Replay
  • ReproCell
  • Resmed
  • Resyca
  • Revive Therapeutics
  • Rochal Industries
  • Roche
  • Roivant Sciences
  • Rxilient Biotech
  • Samsung Bioepis
  • Sanofi
  • SanReno Therapeutics
  • Sansure Biotech
  • Sanuwave Health
  • SBI Capital Markets
  • Scailyte
  • Scilex Holding
  • Scintomics
  • SciSparc
  • Scohia Pharma
  • SEEK
  • SEngine Precision Medicine
  • Shanghai Chonghe Marine Industry
  • Shanghai Hi-Tech Nutraceuticals
  • Shenzhen Arimab Biopharmaceuticals
  • Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical
  • Shenzhen Neptunus Interlong Bio-Technique
  • Shenzhen Rhegen Biotechnology
  • Shenzhen Yunma Biotechnology
  • Singlera Genomics
  • Sinovant Sciences
  • Sirnaomics
  • SK Biopharmaceuticals
  • SkinBiotix
  • Skyline Medical
  • Smart Medicines GMP
  • Solaris
  • Soleno Therapeutics
  • Sorrento Therapeutics
  • Sorse Technology
  • Sosei
  • Southern Cross University
  • SpringWorks Therapeutics
  • Sproutly
  • Spydasilk Enterprises
  • Starbuds
  • Steep Hills Labs
  • Stellar Biotechnologies
  • STEM Animal Health
  • StillCanna
  • Strategic Vaccines
  • Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
  • SunGen
  • Syena
  • Symbasis
  • Synlogic
  • Sysmex
  • Tactical Relief
  • TaiRx
  • TaiRx US
  • Takeda Pharmaceutical
  • Takenaka
  • Talem Therapeutics
  • Targetrin Therapeutics
  • Tauriga Sciences
  • TechCare
  • Tecres
  • Tenshi Kaizen
  • Tessa Therapeutics
  • Tetra Bio-Pharma
  • Thar Process
  • The Alchemists Kitchen
  • Theracell
  • Therapix Bio
  • ThermoGenesis
  • Thorne HealthTech
  • Thorne Research
  • Thousand Oaks Biopharmaceutical
  • Tikun Olam
  • TNK Therapeutics
  • Tnuva Group
  • Todos Medical
  • Tonghua Dongbao Pharma
  • Touchlight
  • TranScrip
  • Translational Medicine Accelerator
  • TriArm Therapeutics
  • TryptageniX
  • University College London
  University of California San Diego
  • San Diego
  • University of Cambridge
  • University of Glasgow
  • University of Manchester
  • University of Oxford
  • Vaccines Lab SDN BHD
  • Vapium
  • Verde Leaf
  • Verily
  • Vertical Companies
  • ViaMune
  • Victa Biotherapeutics
  • Vifor Pharma
  • Viralgen
  • Virion Therapeutics
  • VISEN Pharmaceuticals
  • Visirna Therapeutics
  • VivaVision Biotech
  • Vivo Capital
  • Vivos Therapeutics
  • Voltron Therapeutics
  • Vyaire Medical
  • Vyripharm
  • Walgreens
  • WardMM
  • Washington University in St Louis
  • Wheeler Bio
  • Wilson Wolf
  • World Class Extractions
  • WSG Group
  • Wuhan Rhecogen Biotechnology
  • WuXi Biologics
  • Wuxi STA
  • WuXi XDC
  • X-chem
  • Xcellomics
  • Xlife Sciences
  • YASKAWA Electric
  • Yissum Research Development
  • Yongyi Biotechnology
  • Yongyi Hi-Tech Nutraceuticals
  • Yuhan Corporation
  • YuYang DNU
  • Zerion Pharma
  • Zhaotai Group
  • Zhejiang Jiuzhou Pharmaceutical
  • Ziopharm Oncology

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

