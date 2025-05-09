Pharmaceuticals And Biotechnology Joint Venture Agreements Analysis Report 2025 With Directory Of Deals Signed Since 2016 Featuring 623 Companies
Joint Venture Deals in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter joint venture deals. Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of joint venture deals from 2016 to 2025.
The report provides access to joint venture deal payment terms as announced between the parties. This data provides useful insight into the payment and other deal terms.
Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered and rights transferred - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.
This report contains a comprehensive listing of joint venture deals announced since 2016 as recorded in the Current Agreements deals and alliances database, including financial terms where available, plus links to online copies of actual joint venture contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.
The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of joint venture dealmaking and business activities.
Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an overview and analysis of the trends in joint venture as well as a discussion on the merits of the type of deal.
Chapter 3 provides an overview of the structure of joint venture deals.
Chapter 4 provides a review of the leading joint venture deals since 2016. Deals are listed by headline value. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract via the Current Agreements deals and alliances database.
Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 25 most active joint venture dealmaker companies. Each deal title links via Current Agreements deals and alliances database to an online version of the full deal record, and where available, the actual contract document, providing easy access to each deal record on demand.
Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of joint venture deals organized by company A-Z, therapy, technology and industry type signed and announced since 2016 where a contract document is available. Contract documents provide an indepth insight into the actual deal terms agreed between the parties with respect to the joint venture deal.
The deal directory includes a comprehensive listing of all joint venture deals announced since 2016. Each listing is organized as a deal directory by company A-Z, therapeutic area and technology type. The report also includes numerous table and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in joint venture dealmaking since 2016.
Report Scope
Joint Venture Deals in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology includes:
- Trends in joint venture dealmaking in the biopharma industry Overview of joint venture deal structure Directory of joint venture deal records covering pharmaceutical and biotechnology The leading joint venture deals by value Most active joint venture dealmakers The leading joint venture partnering resources
In Joint Venture Deals in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology, the available deals are listed by:
- Company A-Z Headline value Therapeutic area Technology type
Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:
- What are the rights granted or optioned? What rights are granted by the agreement? What exclusivity is granted? What is the payment structure for the deal? How are sales and payments audited? What is the deal term? How are the key terms of the agreement defined? How are intellectual property rights handled and owned? Who is responsible for commercialization? Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture? How is confidentiality and publication managed? How are disputes resolved? Under what conditions can the deal be terminated? What happens when there is a change of ownership? What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed? Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon? Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type? Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in joint venture dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Definition of joint venture deal
2.3. Trends in joint venture deals since 2016
2.3.1. Joint venture dealmaking by year, 2016-2025
2.3.2. Joint venture dealmaking by phase of development, 2016-2025
2.3.3. Joint venture dealmaking by industry sector, 2016-2025
2.3.4. Joint venture dealmaking by therapy area, 2016-2025
2.3.5. Joint venture dealmaking by technology type, 2016-2025
2.3.6. Joint venture dealmaking by most active company, 2016-2025
2.4. Reasons for entering into joint venture partnering deals
2.5. The future of joint venture deals
Chapter 3 - Overview of joint venture deal structure
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Joint venture agreement structure
Chapter 4 - Leading joint venture deals
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Top joint venture deals by value
Chapter 5 - Top 25 most active joint venture dealmakers
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Top 25 most active joint venture dealmakers
Chapter 6 - Joint venture deals including contracts directory
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Joint venture deals with contracts 2016-2025
Deal directory
- Deal directory - joint venture dealmaking by companies A-Z Deal directory - joint venture dealmaking by therapy area Deal directory - joint venture dealmaking by technology type
Companies Featured
- 3 Rivers Biotech 3E Bioventures Capital 3SBio 1717 Life Science Ventures A*STAR' Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology A2A Pharmaceuticals AAP Implantate AG Abilita Bio ABVC BioPharma Accumulus Synergy Aceso Life Science Acnos Pharma ACT Genomics Adalvo ADC Therapeutics Aditum Bio Advanced Technologies Solutions Aequus Pharmaceuticals AffyXell Therapeutics Agilis Biotherapeutics AgonOx Aitbiotech Aither Ingredient Ajlan & Bros AJNA BioSciences Aker BioMarine Aleafia Health Allied Corp Allogene Overland Biopharm Allogene Therapeutics Alloy Therapeutics Alpha Tau Medical Alpine Hemp Group Altus Formulation Amarantus BioSciences Amgen Amyris Animalcare Antoxerene Apax Partners Aphria Apical Biotek Apollo Therapeutics Arbele Arbutus ARCH Personalized Medicine Initiative Areteia Therapeutics Aridis Pharmaceuticals Arphio Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Arthrosi Therapeutics Aruvant Sciences Arvinas Ascendis Pharma Asklepios Biopharmaceutical Aslan Pharma Astellas Pharma AstraZeneca ATAI Life Sciences Athenex ATMA Journey Centers Atomwise ATP Atrapos Therapeutics Atropos Therapeutics Atvio Biotech Aulos Bioscience Auxly Cannabis Group Avacta Avactis Biosciences Avalon GloboCare Avaria Health & Beauty Avvinity Therapeutics Axis Therapeutics Bain Capital Bayer Beckley Canopy Therapeutics Beckley Foundation Becton Dickinson BeiGene Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI) Berry Genomics Betaliq BevCanna BHB Therapeutics Bio-Me Bio-Techne BioAmber BiocurePharm Biohealth Innovation Biolinear Technologies BiolineRX BioLite Japan Biolojic Design Biomedican BioMed X Innovation Center bioMerieux BioMotiv BioNano Genomics BioNanoSim BioNova Pharmaceuticals BioSymetrics Blackstone BLP Management Blueberries Medical Bluepha BNS Ophthalmics Boehringer Ingelheim BostonGene Breakthrough Diagnostics BridgeBio Pharma Brigham and Women's Hospital Bristol-Myers Squibb Broad Institute Broadwing Bio Buck Institute for Age Research Bukwang Pharmaceuticals Button Capital Cancer Research Technology Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Cannabis Biocare Cannabis Therapeutics CannAmerica Brands CannaRoyalty Canopy Health Innovations Capna Intellectual Capnia Casa Schmidt Casebia Therapeutics CB2 Therapeutics CBDerma Technology CBDistribution CB Therapeutics Celexor Bio Cellev8 Nutrition Celogics Cena Life Centauri Therapeutics Centene Centogene Cerba Research Cerevel Therapeutics Cesca Therapeutics Champions Oncology Charlotte's Web Chengdu Gaotong Isotope China-Israel Biological Technology China-Singapore Guangzhou Knowledge City China Biotech Services China National Biotech Group (CNBG) Chinese Future Industry Investment Fund Chinook Therapeutics ChromaDex Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center Cipla CJ CheilJedang Collagen Solutions Plc Columbus Venture Partners Consortium AI Contour Therapeutics Core One Labs Cre8ive CRISPR Therapeutics CROMA Pharma CureCell Cure Therapeutics Curi Bio Cyclica Cyclolab CytoBioscience Cytotheryx Cytovant Sciences Daewoong Pharmaceutical Dance Biopharm Deerfield Management DemeRx Demetra Denka Denka-KEW Genomics Develco Pharma Dizal Pharmaceutical DolCas-Tenshi Bioceuticals DolCas Biotech Dona Blanca Dongbao Dragonfly Biosciences Eastern Capital Echo Investment Capital Eclipse Eden BioCell Elanix Biotechnologies Elevar Therapeutics Eli Lilly Emergence Therapeutics Emory University Entheogenix Biosciences EpiPharma ERS Genomics Everads Therapy Evero Health Evotec Excellmab Exemplar Genetics Exscientia FairJourney Biologics Fannin FCM Global Fedecore Fedora Pharmaceuticals FerGene Ferring Pharmaceuticals Filament Health FJ Pharma Flora Growth FloVaria Flow Pharma Foresite Capital FORMA Therapeutics Fosun Pharmaceutical FoxBio Frazier Healthcare Ventures Fresenius Kabi Pharmaceuticals Frontage Laboratories FSD Pharma Fujitsu Laboratories Full Spectrum Biosciences Futura Medical Fuzionaire Diagnostics Fuzionaire Radioisotope Technologies G3 Therapeutics Galvani Bioelectronics Gene Therapy Research Institution Genevant Sciences Geninus Genome Institute of Singapore Genomix Scientific Genomma Lab Internacional GeoVax GHO Capital Ginkgo BioWorks Glaxo Group GL Brands GLG Pharma Global Canna Labs Global Drug Development Centre (GDCC) China GNC Golden Mountain Partners Gore Range Capital Great Bay Bio Grenco Science Grow Biotech Grunenthal Grupo Curativa GSK GtreeBNT Guangzhou Boji Medical Biotechnological Guangzhou Ruianbo Pharmaceutical Technology Guangzhou Ruiao Biopharmaceutical Technology Guangzhou Xiangxue Pharmaceutical Hainan Sihuan Pharmaceutical HaloVax Hangzhou Diagens Biotechnology HealthBanks Biotech Hefei Sageland Biotechnology Heidelberg Pharma HekaBio Helomics Henry Schein Heritage Cannabis Herman Holdings Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals HiFiBio HMNC Brain Health Hollister Biosciences Hologen AI Homology Medicines Honor Epic Enterprises Horizon Discovery Horizon Pharma plc Hoth Therapeutics Hovione hVIVO Hybrid Pharm I-Bridge Capital iBio ICAN Immorna ImmuneCyte Life Sciences ImmuneOncia Therapeutics ImmunityBio IMPACT Therapeutics Imperial College London Imutex Indegene Lifesystems India Colorada Indivumed Inmagene Biopharmaceuticals Innovation Network Corporation Insilico Biotechnology Intercontinental Marketing International Research Center on Cannabis and Mental Health International Vitamin Intuitive Surgical Invictus MD Stategies INVO Bioscience IONTAS IPMC IPS Specials ITM Isotopen Technologien Ix Therapeutics JAGUAHR Therapeutics Jaguar Health Janssen Pharmaceuticals Japan Industrial Partners Japan Medical Isotope Technology Development JCR Pharmaceuticals Jeffs' Brands Jeune Jiangsu Recbio Technology Johnson & Johnson Johnson & Johnson Innovation JRT Nurseries Junshi Biosciences Juvenescence Juvenomics Kadmon Pharmaceuticals Kane Biotech Kangmei Pharma Keensight Capital Kemwell BioPharma Ketabon KEW Kings Group Kinnate Biopharma Kiromic Biopharma Kishida Chemical Kite Pharma Knopp Biosciences Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Krystal Biotech Kubota Pharmaceutical Kurma Life Sciences Partners Kyma Therapeutics Kyowa Hakko Kirin LabCentral LeaderMed Health Group Lenus Therapeutics Lifera Lifestyle Delivery Systems LifeTech Scientific Liht Cannabis Lobe Sciences Lonza Lucidam Lyndra Therapeutics Maccura Biotechnology Magdalena Biosciences MAGiQ Therapeutics Magnolia Extracts Malaghan Institute Mannin Research MapKure Maple Leaf Green World Massachusetts General Hospital MaSTherCell Mawson Infrastructure Mayo Clinic Maze Therapeutics McKesson MD Anderson Cancer Center Medcolcanna Organics Medesole Healthcare and Trading Medesole INVO Bioscience Medical Food Solutions Research Medipal Holdings Medspray Meiji Seika MeiraGTx Merck KGaA Minerva Foods MiNiSV Mino Labs MitoCareX Bio Mitsui Mizuho Capital Molipharma Molnlycke Health Care Mota Ventures MTP Material Mundimed Mycotopia Therapies Mycrodose Therapeutics Myovant Sciences NacuGen Therapeutics Napa Therapeutics National Green Biomed National Resilience NEC Neopharma Neostell Neovacs Neptune Technologies & Bioressources NeuroTheryX NewCanna Hub New York Genome Center (NYGC) Nexel Nicox Nikkol NineteenGale Therapeutics Nisarga Biotech NLC Pharma Noble Growth Not-So-Gentle Tea Company Novaliq Nova Mentis Life Science Novogene Novo Nordisk Nucleus RadioPharma Nutra Manufacturing Ocean Biomedical OG Laboratories OncoQuest OncoStatyx Oncotelic OncoVent Onegevity One Small Planet One World Pharma Opiostop OPKO Health Optasia Medical OptiBiotix Oramed Pharmaceuticals Oravax Medical OrbiMed Asia Partners Orgenesis Overland ADCT BioPharma Overland Pharmaceuticals Oxford BioMedica Oxford Biomedica Solutions Oxford MEstar Palantir Panacea Biotech Paragon Therapeutics Peak Pharm Labs PentixaPharm PeptiAID PeptiDream Perennial Pfizer PharmaCielo Phathom Pharmaceuticals Phinest Cannabis PhytoChem Technologies Pillar Biosciences Pittsburgh Life Sciences Greenhouse Pivotal bioVenture Partners Pivot Pharmaceuticals Pleasure Peaks Pluristem Therapeutics Population Health Partners Portage Glasgow Portage Pharmaceuticals Poseidon Innovation Premas Biotech Premier Biomedical Prenetics Priovant Therapeutics Promethera Biosciences Prometic Life Sciences Provision Asia PsyBioMed - Australia Psyence Therapeutics Pure Extracts Technologies Pyxis Oncology QIAGEN Q Therapeutics Radiopharm Theranostics Radiopharm Ventures Rafarm Rafarma Pharmaceuticals RavenQuest BioMed Recipharm Refana Regenacy Pharmaceuticals Regencell Bioscience Replay ReproCell Resmed Resyca Revive Therapeutics Rochal Industries Roche Roivant Sciences Rxilient Biotech Samsung Bioepis Sanofi SanReno Therapeutics Sansure Biotech Sanuwave Health SBI Capital Markets Scailyte Scilex Holding Scintomics SciSparc Scohia Pharma SEEK SEngine Precision Medicine Shanghai Chonghe Marine Industry Shanghai Hi-Tech Nutraceuticals Shenzhen Arimab Biopharmaceuticals Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical Shenzhen Neptunus Interlong Bio-Technique Shenzhen Rhegen Biotechnology Shenzhen Yunma Biotechnology Singlera Genomics Sinovant Sciences Sirnaomics SK Biopharmaceuticals SkinBiotix Skyline Medical Smart Medicines GMP Solaris Soleno Therapeutics Sorrento Therapeutics Sorse Technology Sosei Southern Cross University SpringWorks Therapeutics Sproutly Spydasilk Enterprises Starbuds Steep Hills Labs Stellar Biotechnologies STEM Animal Health StillCanna Strategic Vaccines Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation SunGen Syena Symbasis Synlogic Sysmex Tactical Relief TaiRx TaiRx US Takeda Pharmaceutical Takenaka Talem Therapeutics Targetrin Therapeutics Tauriga Sciences TechCare Tecres Tenshi Kaizen Tessa Therapeutics Tetra Bio-Pharma Thar Process The Alchemists Kitchen Theracell Therapix Bio ThermoGenesis Thorne HealthTech Thorne Research Thousand Oaks Biopharmaceutical Tikun Olam TNK Therapeutics Tnuva Group Todos Medical Tonghua Dongbao Pharma Touchlight TranScrip Translational Medicine Accelerator TriArm Therapeutics TryptageniX University College London University of California San Diego University of Cambridge University of Glasgow University of Manchester University of Oxford Vaccines Lab SDN BHD Vapium Verde Leaf Verily Vertical Companies ViaMune Victa Biotherapeutics Vifor Pharma Viralgen Virion Therapeutics VISEN Pharmaceuticals Visirna Therapeutics VivaVision Biotech Vivo Capital Vivos Therapeutics Voltron Therapeutics Vyaire Medical Vyripharm Walgreens WardMM Washington University in St Louis Wheeler Bio Wilson Wolf World Class Extractions WSG Group Wuhan Rhecogen Biotechnology WuXi Biologics Wuxi STA WuXi XDC X-chem Xcellomics Xlife Sciences YASKAWA Electric Yissum Research Development Yongyi Biotechnology Yongyi Hi-Tech Nutraceuticals Yuhan Corporation YuYang DNU Zerion Pharma Zhaotai Group Zhejiang Jiuzhou Pharmaceutical Ziopharm Oncology
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment