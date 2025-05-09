Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
BIO-Key, Provider Of Identity And Access Management Solutions Enhanced With Biometric Authentication Hosts Q1 Investor Call Fri. May 16Th At 10Am ET


2025-05-09 11:01:42
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOLMDEL, N.J., May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of Identity and Access Management solutions with unique Identity-Bound Biometric capabilities, will host its first quarter 2025 investor call on Friday, May 16th at 10 a.m. ET. Results will be released after market close on Thursday. Mike DePasquale, Chairman & CEO and Cecilia Welch, CFO will lead the conference call and Q&A session.

Call Details
Date / Time:
Friday, May 16th at 10 a.m. ET
Call Dial In #: 1-877-418-5460 U.S. or 1-412-717-9594 Int'l
Live Webcast / Replay: Webcast & Replay Link – Available for 3 months
Audio Replay: 1-877-344-7529 U.S. or 1-412-317-0088 Int'l; code 6501265

About BIO-key International, Inc. ( )

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication and cybersecurity with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) software securing access for over forty million users. BIO-key allows customers to choose the right authentication factors for diverse use cases, including phoneless, tokenless, and passwordless biometric options. Its hosted or on-premise PortalGuard IAM solution provides cost-effective, easy-to-deploy, convenient, and secure access to computers, information, applications, and high-value transactions.

Investor Contacts

William Jones, David Collins
Catalyst IR
...
212-924-9800


Search