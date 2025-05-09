BIO-Key, Provider Of Identity And Access Management Solutions Enhanced With Biometric Authentication Hosts Q1 Investor Call Fri. May 16Th At 10Am ET

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication and cybersecurity with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) software securing access for over forty million users. BIO-key allows customers to choose the right authentication factors for diverse use cases, including phoneless, tokenless, and passwordless biometric options. Its hosted or on-premise PortalGuard IAM solution provides cost-effective, easy-to-deploy, convenient, and secure access to computers, information, applications, and high-value transactions.

