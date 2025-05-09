TURTLES® TEAMS UP WITH SHA'carri RICHARDSON TO PROVE EVERYONE WINS WHEN WE SLOW DOWN - EVEN THE FASTEST WOMAN IN THE WORLD

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Growing up, Turtles was always a treat – something we celebrated with," shares Sha'Carri Richardson. "So when the opportunity came to partner with Turtles, it just felt right. For me, it's not just candy – it's about connection. Every time I have Turtles, it takes me back, keeps me grounded, and reminds me to slow down and celebrate wins, both big and small."

A perfect match, Richardson has captivated the world with her speed. However, it's her dedication to slowing down and savoring moments of peace and joy that makes this partnership feel so authentic. Just like the gooey, crunchy Turtles® cluster that can't be rushed, Sha'Carri shows how taking the time to be present – whether through stretching, painting, or otherwise – is worth slowing down for, even for the world's fastest woman.

In the "It's Slow Good" spot launched on Turtles® and Sha'Carri's social channels today, the star athlete showcases a "slow day in the life" of the track star, which includes knitting, stretching, serving as a neighborhood crossing guard, and of course, indulging in a sweet treat with Turtles®.

"With layers of rich chocolate, creamy caramel and crunchy pecans, you simply can't eat Turtles fast – it's an experience meant to be slowly savored," said Ahad Afridi, Chief Marketing Officer at pladis Americas. "We all feel like the world moves too fast – which is why we commissioned a survey to see just how big of a problem this is. We learned that the brand's message to slow down and enjoy the present is one that most of us could benefit from hearing."

As part of the "It's Slow Good" campaign, Turtles® commissioned a survey sampling over 2,000 individuals across the United States ages 18 and up to gauge the pace of modern culture as well as the physical, mental and social tolls of fast-paced living. The results revealed that over 93% of Millennial and Gen Z Americans feel like they're living a hectic lifestyle and don't have enough time to slow down. And when they do find time to slow down, over 83% feel happier, calmer, or more present. Grounding in these cultural insights, the Turtles® partnership with Sha'Carri Richardson aims to convey to consumers – especially Millennial and Gen Z consumers – that while slowing down can sometimes feel like a luxury, finding even the smallest ways to pause and re-center can help remind us of what is truly valuable.

Whether it's a daily treat or a special occasion, Turtles® makes your slow down moments delicious, so you can indulge in the present. Together, Sha'Carri and the iconic brand are inviting people everywhere to consider how they can treat themselves to the slowness they deserve – through presence, perspective, and a bite of something that's truly slow good.

For more information on Turtles® and its products, please visit and follow the It's Slow Good conversation on Instagram: @turtles_chocolate .

Survey Methodology

/prompt's Augmented Intelligence Team conducted an online survey on behalf of pladis from 4/18/2025 to 4/22/2025 to explore how Americans experience the fast pace of modern life and the emotional and physical impacts of constantly rushing. The survey was distributed to n = 2,400 U.S. adults, balanced by gender and age to reflect U.S. census demographics.

pladis

pladis is one of the world's fastest growing snacking companies and its portfolio includes much loved brands including McVitie's, GODIVA and Ülker. pladis also owns regional brands Jacob's, Go Ahead, Flipz, Turtles, BN, Verkade and many more products across sweet and savoury biscuits, wafer, cake, and chocolate.

Formed in 2016, pladis is the proud steward of over 300 years of family baking and confectionery experience. The expertise of its 16,000-strong global workforce spans 27 bakeries across 11 countries and is founded on collaboration, agility and resilience. As a responsible business, delivering the highest quality products and exceptional service, pladis' products have the potential to reach more than four billion people across the world.

With an unforgettable shape and unique ingredients, Chicago candy maker George DeMet struck gold with Turtles® caramel nut clusters in 1916. Little did he know that for his Chicago candy shop's clusters of pecans, caramel, and chocolate, it was just the beginning. Today, Turtles® caramel nut clusters can be found across the United States in a multitude of sizes perfect to make any moment slow good.

The Turtles® brand is a part of pladis.

SOURCE Turtles®