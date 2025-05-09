Industrial Reels Industry Worth $0.62 Billion By 2030 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Industrial Reels market is projected to be valued at USD 0.50 billion in 2025 and reach USD 0.62 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% according to a new report by MarketsandMarketsTM. It is expected to register a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. The market for industrial reels is driven by increased demand for efficient cable and hose management tools across prominent industries such as construction, infrastructure, energy, and utilities. As large construction and infrastructure developments increase, there is a growing need for the coordinated deployment of power cables, hydraulic hoses, and fiber-optic lines to enhance working safety and reduce downtime. In addition, rapid expansion of energy and renewable energy sectors requires effective management of high-voltage transmission cables, fluid transfer systems, and smart grid applications. Rising automation, capital expenditure, and growing focus on operational efficiency also propel market growth. Download PDF Brochure: Browse in-depth TOC on " Industrial Reels Market " 132 – Tables

39 – Figures

176 – Pages Industrial Reels Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 0.50 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 0.62 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% Market Size Available for 2021–2030 Forecast Period 2025–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered by type, by rewind type, by material, by application, by industry, and by region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Stringent performance requirements for advanced applications Key Market Opportunities Increasing adoption of electric vehicles, coupled with the expansion of robust charging infrastructure Key Market Drivers Growth in construction and infrastructure projects

Manual crank segment to hold largest market share throughout forecast period .

The manual crank segment commands the industrial reels market, by rewind type, because of its simplicity, affordability, and widespread use in all industries. Consequently, the reels operate without a power source, making them ideal for deployment in remote or challenging environments. The robust construction and low maintenance demand of these products ensure their longevity, making them an appealing choice for budget-conscious consumers who seek reliable performance. Manual crank reels are especially sought in construction, manufacturing, agricultural, and motor repair industries. Their ability to handle cables and hoses securely, as well as enhance operational efficacy, also drives adoption. Moreover, their economic pricing and versatility sustain strong market demand.

Cable reels segment, by type, to dominate industrial reels market throughout forecast period .

Cable reels are essential in industrial applications, particularly in civil engineering, manufacturing, telecommunications, and energy sectors, for the movement and management of electrical cabling. They represent an effective and efficient means of increasing safety and minimizing cable damage and productivity by preventing accidents caused by tangled cables and tripping hazards. The three types of cable reels are manually powered, spring-powered, and electrically powered, all of which fulfill different operational requirements and cable handling capabilities.

US to lead industrial reels market in North America during forecast period .

The US is expected to lead the industrial reels market in North America with its widespread industrial base and high demand from dominant sectors such as transportation, utilities, and construction. Due to the growing infrastructure in the country through public and private investment, the demand for efficient cable and hose management solutions is growing. Industrial reels are extensively useful in facilitating automation, workplace safety, and operational continuity. The US has an early mover advantage in power generation, logistics, and construction sectors from owning cutting-edge machinery and rigid safety standards, further fueling demand. Its large-scale projects and mature industry make it the regional market leader.

Key Players

The industrial reels companies includes significant Tier I and II players such as Hannay Reels Inc. (US), Reelcraft Industries (US), Coxreels (US), Nederman Holding AB (Sweden), Caxotec SA (Switzerland), United Equipment Accessories, Inc. (US), Cejn, Ab (Sweden), Hubbell (US), Winkel GmbH (Germany), SANKYO REELS (Japan), The Ericson Manufacturing Co (US), Conductix-Wampfler GmbH (Germany), Paul Vahle GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Molex (US), Hartmann & König Stromzuführungs AG (Germany) are some key players in the industrial reels market.

