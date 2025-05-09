HII Welcomes High School Seniors To Shipbuilding Careers At Newport News Shipbuilding

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEWPORT NEWS, Va., May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than two dozen high school seniors know what they'll be doing after graduation this year, after accepting offers to begin their shipbuilding careers at HII's (NYSE: HII) Newport News Shipbuilding division.

The shipyard participated in the New Horizons Regional Education Centers (NHREC) Good Life Solution Program's Career Selection Day Thursday, in Hampton. During the event, 18 students accepted employment offers from NNS, to either begin full-time trade positions within the shipyard or attend The Newport News Shipbuilding Apprentice School . Funded by HII to train and develop the next generation of shipbuilders, The Apprentice School offers four- to eight-year, tuition-free apprenticeships in 19 trades and seven optional programs.

The Good Life Solution Program is a collection of partnerships between NHREC and local employers looking to improve the way they recruit, hire, train and retain entry-level new hires out of high school.

Additionally, The Apprentice School held a ceremony April 29 to recognize high school students who participated in the Youth Builders program, with 13 of those students accepting offers to attend The Apprentice School. Youth Builders is a pre-apprenticeship workforce readiness program open to 11th and 12th grade students with interest in shipbuilding careers.









“These students are embarking on careers where the mission and purpose is clear: delivering the submarines and aircraft carriers our nation needs,” said Xavier Beale, NNS vice president of human resources.“We are thrilled to welcome them into our shipbuilding family as they build their careers while making important contributions to our national security.”

