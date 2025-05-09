Livestock Complex Of Goch Et Rural Farm LLC Inaugurated In Khojaly's Khanabad Village

MENAFN - AzerNews) On May 9, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the opening ceremony of the livestock complex of "Goch Et" Rural Farm LLC, located in the village of Khanabad of Khojaly district,reports.

Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov briefed the President on the operations of the complex.

The complex includes breeding, meat and dairy cattle farming, production, and public catering services. The breeding farm has a total capacity of 750 head of cattle. Currently, the farm houses 355 head of cattle of three different breeds. The complex, operating with Turkish and German technologies, has an annual capacity to produce 100 tons of meat and 2,000 tons of milk. In the future, milk production is expected to reach 3,000 tons annually. Products from the complex will be exported to the UAE and Qatar, in addition to meeting domestic demand.

The establishment of the complex in the newly liberated territories has created 55 jobs. After the launch of the milk production facility, it is planned to increase the number of jobs created by the company in the region to 100.

The project, valued at 4.2 million manat, covers an area of 7.6 hectares. Over 500 hectares of land have been planted with winter barley and wheat to meet the farm's feed requirements.