Hithium Launches ∞Power 6.25Mwh 2H/4H BESS EU Version And Accelerating Manufacturing In Europe Through Partnership With GCRPV

At this year's exhibition, Hithium also unveiled its all-scenarios customized product portfolio, including high-capacity ∞Cell 587Ah and 1175Ah battery cells, the ∞Pack+ full-scenario high-capacity energy storage platform, the ∞Cell N162Ah sodium-ion battery, and the ∞Block 261kWh C&I integrated storage cabinet. This comprehensive showcase highlights Hithium's industry-leading innovation and scenario-based approach, while further underscoring its strong commitment to supporting Europe's transition to green energy.

Unlocking Full-scenario Customization: The ∞Power 6.25MWh 2h/4h BESS EU Version Breaks Through Multiple Barriers

In recent years, long-duration BESS of four hours or more have emerged as a key focus and growing trend in the European energy storage market, as they effectively smooth power supply and demand fluctuations and significantly enhance system profitability.

The ∞Power 6.25MWh 2h/4h BESS EU Version is a customized solution by Hithium, designed to meet Europe's increasing demand for long-duration energy storage. The system integrates seamlessly with renewable energy sources and supports a variety of inputs such as photovoltaic and wind power. With its high level of flexibility, it caters to the region's diverse energy infrastructure.

Unlocking Capacity Constraints: The ∞Power 6.25MWh 4h BESS EU Version is equipped with the ∞Cell 1175Ah high-capacity cell. This enables more than a 30% reduction in non-cell component costs on the DC side during system integration, significantly lowering manufacturing equipment investment and markedly improving system consistency.

Unlocking Scenario Constraints: The ∞Power 6.25MWh 2h/4h BESS EU Version is built upon Hithium's ∞Pack+ full-scenario high-capacity energy storage platform. It enables customized deployments tailored to the geographical and environmental conditions across different regions in Europe, achieving comprehensive scenario coverage.

Notably, the ∞Power 6.25MWh 2h/4h BESS EU Version adopts corrosion-resistant materials and structural designs to ensure long-term, stable operation in high-salinity coastal environments, addressing the needs of coastal applications across Europe. Hithium's system, however, supports a wide temperature range and can function reliably in cold conditions down to -30°C, ensuring uninterrupted energy supply during harsh winters in Europe's high-latitude regions.

Unlocking Environmental Constraints : The ∞Power 6.25MWh BESS 2h/4h EU Version features a low-noise design. This makes it suitable for noise-sensitive environments such as hospitals, schools, and residential areas, fully meeting Europe's stringent standards for quiet operation. In addition, its structural components are 100% recyclable, ensuring minimal environmental impact and aligning with the region's sustainability goals.

Moreover, the ∞Power 6.25MWh 2h/4h BESS EU Version offers a service life of up to 25 years. The system modules feature flame-retardant top caps to prevent thermal propagation between packs, and an innovative dual-layer BMS ensures SIL2-level functional safety and cybersecurity.

Signing MoU with Spanish Firm GCRPV, Accelerating Toward "Manufacturing in Europe"

During the exhibition, Hithium announced a strategic partnership with GCRPV, a venture capital firm backed by the Basque Government, to advance full-chain localization in Europe-from battery manufacturing and R&D to recycling infrastructure. This collaboration marks a decisive step in Hithium's "Local for Local" strategy, strengthening its foothold in Europe's renewable energy market.

With established commercial operations in Europe-including a German subsidiary in Munich and landmark projects like Bulgaria's 55MWh storage system and Hungary's first customized storage solution-Hithium is now deepening its commitment through localized production and innovation.

By accelerating its full value-chain deployment across Europe, Hithium is not only advancing the pace of localized manufacturing but also redefining the global expansion model for Chinese new energy enterprises through deep integration of technology, supply chains, and standards. Whether through precise scenario-based deployments, effective production output, or collaborative ecosystem building, these efforts mark a new chapter in Hithium's globalization strategy-delivering a comprehensive "Hithium Solution" to power Europe's green energy transition.

About Hithium

Founded in 2019, Hithium is a leading global company in new energy technology, committed to delivering energy storage solutions centered on advanced energy storage battery and system technologies. Hithium has cultivated robust research, production, sales, and service capabilities in global markets. As the only single-focused energy storage company to achieve GWh-scale global shipments of lithium-ion ESS batteries, Hithium's customer-centric focus drives technological and innovative products and solutions for customers across more than 20 countries and regions.

