ALL-CANADIAN PR POWERHOUSE POINTMAN NEWS CREATION KICKS OFF AWARDS SEASON WITH 2 MAJOR INTERNATIONAL WINS

Pointman News Creation: The Best Ideas Win!

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Globally top-ranked Boutique PR agency Pointman News Creation, Canada's go-to agency for media-dominating PR campaigns, is storming into awards season with two major international victories in tow, cementing its place as one of the most disruptive boutique PR agencies in the world.Silver at the 2025 Noble Business Awards:The Noble Business Awards recently announced Pointman News Creation as the 2025 Silver winner for the Scouts Canada/Camping Helpline PR Campaign . The award recognizes Pointman's exceptional media relations skills, strategic impact, and business excellence.Chosen from over 4,000 global entries across 35+ countries, this win underscores Pointman's strategic impact and elite media relations skills. Judged blind by a panel of respected execs and thought leaders, the Noble Awards recognize true merit, and Pointman more than earned its place on the podium.View the award-winning campaign:Silver at the 2025 TITAN Business Awards:The international spotlight continued to shine on Pointman with a Silver TITAN Award for its 'Nice Try AI' campaign, developed for the Writers Guild of Canada. The campaign was a standout among 5,000+ entries from over 60 countries, celebrating Pointman's ability to shape the news cycle and spark national conversations.See the TITAN-winning campaign:-30-About Pointman News CreationSome PR firms break news. Pointman breaks the internet.With roots in national newsrooms and a talent for turning complex messages into irresistible stories, Pointman News Creation is the media relations partner of choice for bold brands. Clients include Scouts Canada, Samsonite Canada, Casper, CPAWS, REMIC, The Writers Guild of Canada, and The Commonwell Mutual Insurance Group. From sole proprietors to global players, Pointman delivers campaigns that get talked about and remembered.About the Noble Business AwardsRecognizing business excellence for over a century, the Noble Business Awards honour leaders and organizations who innovate, inspire, and exceed global benchmarks for success.About the TITAN Business AwardsThe TITAN Business Awards celebrate bold moves, visionary leadership, and transformative impact. Open to enterprises of all sizes, TITAN shines a global spotlight on the people and brands changing the face of modern business.Contact:Patrick McCaullyPointman News Creation...

Patrick McCaully

Pointman News Creation

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.