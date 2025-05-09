Expedia Launches Industry-First Feature That Turns Instagram Reels Into Bookable Travel Itineraries

New trip matching tool uses AI to convert social media inspiration into real-world travel plans-all within Instagram

SEATTLE, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Expedia® today announced Expedia® Trip Matching, a first-of-its-kind feature that allows travelers to seamlessly build an itinerary based on an Instagram Reel and then book directly on Expedia. Travelers can share any publicly available travel-related Reel-whether from content creators they follow or trending posts-directly with Expedia and receive customized itineraries, destination ideas, and travel tips based on the video. Powered by AI, this new experience transforms inspiration into real-world travel plans, making it easier than ever to book travel directly from Instagram.

Expedia Trip Matching allows travelers to seamlessly build an itinerary based on an Instagram Reel and then book directly on Expedia.

"It's no secret people are getting their news, inspiration and travel ideas from influencers and content creators, with a recent study showing that 80% of millennials rely on social media for travel decisions*," said Jochen Koedijk, Chief Marketing Officer, Expedia Group. "We want to be where consumers get their inspiration, which is through social media. Now with Expedia ® Trip Matching, travelers can seamlessly build an itinerary based on an Instagram Reel and book it directly on Expedia."

Find inspiration: While scrolling Instagram, a user finds a Reel featuring a destination or experience they love.

Share it with Expedia: They tap the share icon on the Reel, search for the @Expedia account, and send the video.

Receive fast results: Expedia replies with AI-generated, personalized travel recommendations, itineraries, and trip-planning resources based on the video. Book when ready: Travelers can review and book directly from the customized itinerary-seamlessly bridging social discovery with real-world booking.

Expedia® Trip Matching is now open for beta access by visiting href="" rel="nofollow" com/tripmatchin . The feature will be available to U.S. travelers in the upcoming weeks. Through the new trip matching feature, Expedia becomes the first OTA to integrate real-time, AI-powered travel planning directly into Instagram. The feature reflects the company's commitment to innovation and meeting the next generation of travelers where they are-inspired, mobile, and social-first.

ABOUT EXPEDIA

Expedia ® is one of the world's leading full-service travel brands, with a mission of helping travelers get the most out of every trip they take by providing everything they need all in one place, ensuring they are getting the most out of every trip they take, and above all else, feel supported every step of the way.

Our commitment to insights matched with our unprecedented scale allows us to understand our travelers better than anyone else, delivering exactly what they need, when they need it. Our personalized experiences, backed by incredible technology, enable us to deliver the widest selection of product offerings across accommodations, transportation, activities and experiences that help you get the most out of your journey.

Use our mobile app or visit to plan your journey with us.

© 2025 Expedia, Inc., an Expedia Group company. All rights reserved. Expedia and the Expedia logo are trademarks of Expedia, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. CST# 2029030-50.

* Source: Klook Pulse study, November 2023

