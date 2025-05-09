Creatio Outpaces Legacy Crms By Being 37% More Cost-Efficient, 70% Faster, And Infinitely More Agile

Independent research confirms Creatio's AI-native, no-code platform accelerates time-to-value, slashes costs, and gives businesses the freedom to adapt fast

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Creatio , a global vendor of an AI-native platform to automate CRM and workflows with no-code, has been found by Nucleus Research to deliver significantly faster time-to-value, reduced total cost of ownership, and greater agility than traditional CRM systems. The report, How Creatio's No-Code Capabilities Reduce TCO and Drive Faster TTV , is based on interviews with organizations that migrated from legacy CRM vendors such as Salesforce and Microsoft to Creatio. The findings confirm what Creatio customers already know: Creatio puts control and real results back in the hands of the business.According to the Nucleus Research report, Creatio customers experienced:Up to 70% faster implementation - going live in weeks or months rather than the extended timelines seen with legacy CRMsA 37% reduction in total cost of ownership - by removing reliance on external developers and reducing the effort required to maintain and update the system over timeA 61% average decrease in lead response time - resulting in an 11% average improvement in conversion ratesMany of these organizations have turned to Creatio after facing the limitations of traditional CRM and RevOps systems, where disconnected tools, difficult customization, and clunky integrations disrupted, rather than supported, day-to-day operations. As more companies continue to shift toward unified platforms, the inefficiencies of legacy CRM solutions-slow rollouts, high costs, and added strain on IT-are becoming increasingly difficult to ignore. Nucleus found that Creatio's AI-native no-code platform addresses these challenges head on by offering a connected environment where teams can configure, automate, and optimize business workflows without complexity or delay.“Our Creatio implementation was drastically different from our experience with Salesforce,” said one customer.“We customized the platform in a fraction of the time, and making adjustments as our needs evolve has been dramatically easier.”Another customer shared,“Creatio's flexibility has taken a lot of weight off our IT team. The drag-and-drop customization replaced lengthy coding processes and allowed us to become far more agile.”These findings validate Creatio's position as a top alternative to legacy CRMs offering a platform built for today's speed of business with no-code at its core and AI woven into every layer. Other organizations that have moved away from Salesforce to Creatio continue to report tangible results:Emeria, the world's leading provider of real estate services and technologies, replaced Salesforce with Creatio to streamline operations and enhance customer engagement across its portfolio.“Our goal is to simplify our systems with a modern solution that can provide more efficient automation for our complex property management processes within our group of companies,” said Vikaas Younis, CIO at Emeria.Howdens, the UK's leading specialist kitchen supplier, faced an 18-month, multi-million-dollar Salesforce rollout. Instead, they turned to Creatio and went live in just 12 weeks.“It was truly record time-we had the first depot up and running within just 12 weeks of starting the design and build process. Traditionally, something like this would have taken years,” said David Sturdee, Chief Customer Officer at Howdens.Download the full report to see why leading organizations are switching to Creatio from Salesforce.About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio's DNA.For more information, please visit .

