Billboard Top 10 Artist Kendra Erika Joins The Phoenix Dojo Gala To Honor Resilience And Rebuild Hope

Gerry Blanck (center right) stands proudly with his award-winning students after the Palisades fire destroyed their beloved Pacific Palisades dojo. A fundraiser gala will be held May 17 at the Hilton Santa Monica to help rebuild the dojo and support youth martial arts.

Kendra Erika will perform her new single“Dance in the Fire” at the Phoenix Dojo Gala on May 17. The song, a tribute to resilience, honors families impacted by the Palisades wildfires.

Sensei Gerry Blanck and Billboard artist Kendra Erika unite for the Phoenix Dojo Gala on May 17. Kendra will perform her inspiring single“Dance in the Fire” to help support families impacted by the Palisades fire.

Honoring resilience and rebuilding hope for Gerry Blanck's dojo and families affected by the fire; uniting through martial arts, music, and a mission to rebuild

- Kendra Erika, Billboard Top 10 ArtistSANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a powerful night of resilience and rebirth, The Phoenix Dojo Gala , set for May 17th, will mark the 43rd anniversary of Gerry Blanck's martial arts studio, which was tragically destroyed in the recent Palisades wildfires. The catastrophe also burned the homes of 180 students and their families.The fundraiser will be held at the Hilton Santa Monica and will feature dinner, music, live and silent auctions, awards, and surprises.The event will support rebuilding Gerry Blanck's dojo, fund student scholarships, and sponsor community health and wellness events.Billboard Top 10 artist Kendra Erika, whose new single“Dance in the Fire” is garnering international attention, will perform live at the gala. The song, an anthem of survival and transformation, mirrors the story of the dojo, once reduced to ashes but now rising with renewed purpose. She stated,“Performing 'Dance in the Fire' at The Phoenix Dojo Gala means more to me than words can express. This song was written for moments like this, when a community chooses hope over heartbreak. As the lyrics say, 'We dance in fire just to show how far we can go... and in the darkness, that's how we know we'll be fine.' That spirit of resilience is exactly what this night is about.” A newly released lyric video, set against poignant visuals of the fire's aftermath, honors those who lost their homes and serves as a moving tribute to their resilience.“So many of our students have lost not only their dojo but also their homes,” said Gerry Blanck, founder and sensei.“This gala isn't just about a comeback, it's about standing together and giving our kids a place to heal, grow, and rise stronger.”The gala, hosted by Peter Madrigal of“Vanderpump Rules” and owner of Reality Network Co., is more than a celebration. It's a testament to the unbreakable spirit of a community that refuses to stay down.Gala details:Hilton Santa Monica, 1707 Fourth St., Santa Monica, Calif.Saturday, May 17; red carpet at 7:30 p.m.For tickets and donations, call 310-428-0110 or visit The Phoenix Dojo GalaThis unforgettable night is dedicated to those who lost everything but chose to rise. With martial arts, music, and an unwavering sense of purpose, the Phoenix Dojo Gala will prove that from the fire, we don't just rebuild - we dance.

