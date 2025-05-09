Catch El Clásico Match Live At Real Madrid World And Experience The Ultimate Showdown Between Real Madrid CF Vs. Barcelona

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE: Get ready for football's ultimate showdown! On Sunday, 11 May 2025, football fans are invited to watch the epic clash between Real Madrid CF and Barcelona live at Real Madrid World, the first theme park of its kind at Dubai ParksTM and Resorts. Guests can enter the park from 12:00pm to enjoy a full day of rides and attractions before the live screening kicks off at 6:00pm. Catch all the action at no additional cost with the UAE residents offer for AED 199, or with a regular day ticket priced at AED 295.

Get ready for more than just a match, this is an all-day celebration of football. With over 40 Real Madrid-inspired rides, attractions, and interactive experiences, guests can immerse themselves in the excitement and energy of the legendary club.

Take a thrilling ride on the Stars Flyer, the world's tallest ride offering incredible views across the park, and the Hala Madrid Coaster, the region's first wooden rollercoaster.

Explore iconic attractions including the Bernabéu Experience, the White Hearts exhibition, and Meet the Stars, where life-sized football legends bring history to life. Guests can also take on The Real Challenge, a series of skill-based games and challenges like Robo Keeper, Shoot Booth, Basketball Challenge, and Junior Challenges, putting fans' skills to the test in true Madridista fashion.

Throughout the day, the excitement continues with live shows and interactive football workshops, adding even more energy and entertainment to the experience.

After all the action, satisfy your cravings and head over to Hala Madrid Restaurant or one of the vibrant food trucks, serving up authentic Spanish favourites like paella, churros, and tapas, a true taste of Madrid!

Before you leave, don't forget to stop by the official stores to gear up with Real Madrid merchandise, from jerseys to must-have collectibles that let you carry the spirit of the game with you.