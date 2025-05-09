Construction Partners, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Results
(1) Adjusted net income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are financial measures not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Please see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release.
Construction Partners, Inc.
For the Three Months
For the Six Months
2025
2024
2025
2024
Revenues
|
$ 571,650
|
$ 371,427
|
$ 1,133,230
|
$ 767,932
Cost of revenues
|
500,300
|
332,626
|
985,309
|
677,251
Gross profit
|
71,350
|
38,801
|
147,921
|
90,681
General and administrative expenses
|
(46,662)
|
(35,981)
|
(90,928)
|
(71,435)
Acquisition-related expenses
|
(806)
|
(771)
|
(20,358)
|
(1,298)
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment, net
|
3,407
|
1,031
|
4,462
|
1,867
Operating income
|
27,289
|
3,080
|
41,097
|
19,815
Interest expense, net
|
(21,592)
|
(4,568)
|
(39,722)
|
(8,314)
Other income (expense)
|
(159)
|
46
|
262
|
18
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes and earnings
|
5,538
|
(1,442)
|
1,637
|
11,519
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|
1,310
|
(321)
|
461
|
2,797
Loss from investment in joint venture
|
(13)
|
(3)
|
(12)
|
(3)
Net income (loss)
|
4,215
|
(1,124)
|
1,164
|
8,719
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
|
|
|
|
Unrealized gain (loss) on interest rate swap contract, net
|
(2,890)
|
2,478
|
(21)
|
(4,627)
Unrealized gain (loss) on restricted investments, net
|
231
|
(87)
|
(102)
|
313
Other comprehensive income (loss)
|
(2,659)
|
2,392
|
(123)
|
(4,313)
Comprehensive income
|
$ 1,556
|
$ 1,268
|
$ 1,041
|
$ 4,406
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$ 0.08
|
$ (0.02)
|
$ 0.02
|
$ 0.17
Diluted
|
$ 0.08
|
$ (0.02)
|
$ 0.02
|
$ 0.17
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
55,248,526
|
51,938,216
|
54,698,442
|
51,915,069
Diluted
|
55,669,646
|
51,938,216
|
55,141,358
|
52,523,100
|
|
|
|
|
Construction Partners, Inc.
|
March 31,
|
September 30,
|
2025
|
2024
|
(unaudited)
|
ASSETS
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 101,855
|
$ 74,686
Restricted cash
1,729
|
1,998
Contracts receivable including retainage, net
409,209
|
350,811
Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts
46,488
|
25,966
Inventories
146,901
|
106,704
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
23,330
|
24,841
Total current assets
729,512
|
585,006
Property, plant and equipment, net
1,103,392
|
629,924
Operating lease right-of-use assets
56,336
|
38,932
Goodwill
745,040
|
231,656
Intangible assets, net
79,916
|
20,549
Investment in joint venture
72
|
84
Restricted investments
20,220
|
18,020
Other assets
19,038
|
17,964
Total assets
$ 2,753,526
|
$ 1,542,135
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
Accounts payable
$ 199,210
|
$ 182,572
Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts
136,303
|
120,065
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
14,234
|
9,065
Current maturities of long-term debt
40,375
|
26,563
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
123,488
|
42,189
Total current liabilities
513,610
|
380,454
Long-term liabilities:
|
|
Long-term debt, net of current maturities and deferred debt issuance costs
1,319,325
|
486,961
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
42,728
|
30,661
Deferred income taxes, net
52,407
|
53,852
Other long-term liabilities
17,587
|
16,467
Total long-term liabilities
1,432,047
|
587,941
Total liabilities
1,945,657
|
968,395
Stockholders' equity:
|
|
Preferred stock, par value $0.001; 10,000,000 shares authorized and no shares issued and
-
|
-
Class A common stock, par value $0.001; 400,000,000 shares authorized, 47,627,979 shares
47
|
44
Class B common stock, par value $0.001; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 11,739,408 shares
12
|
12
Additional paid-in capital
531,279
|
278,065
Treasury stock, Class A common stock, par value $0.001, at cost, 392,634 shares of Class A
(31,176)
|
(11,490)
Treasury stock, Class B common stock, par value $0.001, at cost, 2,925,605 shares at March
(16,046)
|
(15,603)
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net
7,379
|
7,502
Retained earnings
316,374
|
315,210
Total stockholders' equity
807,869
|
573,740
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 2,753,526
|
$ 1,542,135
|
|
Construction Partners, Inc.
|
For the Six Months Ended
|
2025
|
2024
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
Net income
$ 1,164
|
$ 8,719
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash provided by
|
|
Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization
68,447
|
43,961
Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs
2,211
|
148
Unrealized loss on derivative instruments
-
|
194
Provision for bad debt
172
|
335
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment
(4,462)
|
(1,867)
Realized loss on sales, calls and maturities of restricted investments
44
|
49
Share-based compensation expense
18,883
|
6,221
Loss from investment in joint venture
12
|
3
Deferred income tax benefit
(1,480)
|
(306)
Other non-cash adjustments
(488)
|
(224)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of business acquisitions:
|
|
Contracts receivable including retainage, net
49,336
|
43,443
Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts
(15,007)
|
(7,799)
Inventories
(4,387)
|
(15,968)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
5,248
|
2,165
Other assets
(824)
|
(585)
Accounts payable
(27,606)
|
(12,536)
Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts
5,294
|
22,412
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
567
|
(11,976)
Other long-term liabilities
(827)
|
2,161
Net cash provided by operating activities, net of business acquisitions
96,297
|
78,550
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
(68,226)
|
|
|
5,991
|
|
|
3,940
|
|
|
(828,736)
|
|
|
(6,202)
|
|
|
(893,233)
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from revolving credit facility
145,000
|
90,000
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs
834,566
|
-
Repayments of long-term debt
(135,601)
|
(27,500)
Purchase of treasury stock
(20,129)
|
(1,336)
Net cash provided by financing activities
823,836
|
61,164
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
26,900
|
1,356
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
76,684
|
49,080
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$ 103,584
|
$ 50,436
|
|
Supplemental cash flow information:
|
|
Cash paid for interest
$ 35,788
|
$ 9,569
Cash paid for income taxes
$ 1,888
|
$ 3,155
Cash paid for operating lease liabilities
$ 7,191
|
$ 1,435
Non-cash items:
|
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities
$ 20,613
|
$ 9,999
Property, plant and equipment financed with accounts payable
$ 6,783
|
$ 2,554
Amounts payable to sellers in business combinations, net
$ 84,119
|
$ -
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before, as applicable from time to time, (i) interest expense, net, (ii) provision (benefit) for income taxes, (iii) depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization, (iv) share-based compensation expense, (v) loss on the extinguishment of debt and (vi) nonrecurring expenses related to transformative acquisitions, which management considers to include acquisitions requiring clearance under federal antitrust laws, such as our acquisition of Lone Star Paving (the "Lone Star Acquisition"). Adjusted EBITDA margin represents Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues for each period. Adjusted net income represents net income before (i) nonrecurring expenses related to transformative acquisitions, which management considers to include acquisitions requiring clearance under federal antitrust laws, such as the Lone Star Acquisition, and (ii) nonrecurring fees associated with financing arrangements incurred in connection with transformative acquisitions, such as a bridge loan associated with the Lone Star Acquisition. These metrics are supplemental measures of our operating performance that are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with, GAAP. These measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP as an indicator of our operating performance. We present Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted net income because management uses these measures as key performance indicators, and we believe that securities analysts, investors and others use these measures to evaluate companies in our industry. Our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted net income may not be comparable to similarly named measures reported by other companies. Potential differences may include differences in capital structures, tax positions and the age and book depreciation of intangible and tangible assets.
The following tables presents a reconciliation of net income (loss), the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA and the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA margin for the periods presented:
Construction Partners, Inc.
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
2025
|
2024
Net income (loss)
$ 4,215
|
$ (1,124)
Interest expense, net
21,592
|
4,568
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
1,310
|
(321)
Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization
37,263
|
22,840
Share-based compensation expense
4,672
|
3,553
Transformative acquisition expenses
221
|
-
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 69,273
|
$ 29,516
Revenues
$ 571,650
|
$ 371,427
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
12.1 %
|
7.9 %
Construction Partners, Inc.
|
For the Fiscal Year Ending
|
Low
|
High
Net income
$ 106,000
|
$ 117,000
Interest expense, net
83,700
|
82,300
Provision for income taxes
36,400
|
40,200
Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization
143,650
|
150,250
Share-based compensation expense
21,500
|
21,500
Transformative acquisition expenses
18,750
|
18,750
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 410,000
|
$ 430,000
Revenues
$ 2,770,000
|
$ 2,830,000
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
14.8 %
|
15.2 %
The following table presents a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted net income for the period presented:
Construction Partners, Inc.
|
For the Fiscal Year Ending
|
Low
|
High
Net income
$ 106,000
|
$ 117,000
Transformative acquisition expenses
18,750
|
18,750
Financing fees related to transformative acquisitions
3,100
|
3,100
Tax impact due to above reconciling items
(5,350)
|
(5,350)
Adjusted net income
$ 122,500
|
$ 133,500
|
|
