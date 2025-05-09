Construction Partners, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Results

Revenue Up 54% Compared to Q2 FY24

Net Income of $4.2 Million & EPS of $0.08

Adjusted EBITDA Up 135% Compared to Q2 FY24

Record Backlog of $2.84 Billion

Company Raises FY25 Outlook

DOTHAN, Ala., May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROAD ) ("CPI," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us"), a vertically integrated civil infrastructure company specializing in the construction and maintenance of roadways in local markets throughout the Sunbelt, today reported financial and operating results for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Fred J. (Jule) Smith, III, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are pleased to report a strong second quarter marked by significant year-over-year growth in revenues, net income and Adjusted EBITDA, leading to an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 12.1%, up more than 400 basis points from the same quarter last year. Continuing the substantial momentum established in the first quarter of our fiscal year, the operational performance of our family of companies was outstanding, especially during this winter quarter, when shorter days and colder weather typically limit construction activity. Throughout our Sunbelt footprint, our local teams continued to win more project work, growing our project backlog to a record $2.84 billion. We are well-positioned for continued success to build out this record backlog as we move into the busy construction work season in the second half of our fiscal year. We continue to experience healthy federal and state project funding across our geographies in addition to a steady workflow of commercial projects, with many of our local markets representing some of the fastest growing MSAs in the Sunbelt."

Smith continued, "Last week, we announced our latest acquisition with the purchase of PRI, adding its nearly 300 employees to the CPI family of companies as our platform company in Tennessee. PRI now stretches our operations the length of the state, from Knoxville in the east to the greater Memphis metro area in the west, and will include our pre-existing Tennessee operations, consisting of three hot-mix asphalt plants and construction operations in the Nashville metro area. As with all of our platform acquisitions, a key strategic criterion is an established and deeply experienced leadership team that fits our culture, our focus on safety, and our relative market share growth strategy for further expansion. Under the leadership of Jon Hargett, Greg Ailshie and PRI's entire management team, our new platform company will benefit from decades of collective experience and technical expertise of seasoned industry veterans in Tennessee. Tennessee is a state ripe with organic and acquisitive growth opportunities, driven by strong economic growth, favorable demographic trends, and a healthy transportation funding program."

Revenues were $571.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, an increase of 54% compared to $371.4 million in the same quarter last year. The $200.3 million revenue increase included $173.1 million of revenues attributable to acquisitions completed during or subsequent to the three months ended March 31, 2024, and an increase of approximately $27.2 million of revenues in the Company's existing markets. The mix of total revenue growth for the quarter was approximately 7% organic and approximately 47% from recent acquisitions.

Gross profit was $71.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to $38.8 million in the same quarter last year.

General and administrative expenses were $46.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to $36.0 million in the same quarter last year, and as a percentage of total revenues, decreased 150 basis points to 8.2% compared to 9.7% in the same quarter last year.

Net income was $4.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 and $0.08 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $1.1 million and diluted losses per share of $(0.02) in the same quarter last year.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was $69.3 million, an increase of 135% compared to $29.5 million in the same quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was 12.1%, compared to 7.9% in the same quarter last year.

Project backlog was a record $2.84 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $1.79 billion at March 31, 2024 and $2.66 billion at December 31, 2024.

Smith added, "Reflecting the expected contribution of the newly acquired PRI and our strong second quarter results, we are raising our fiscal 2025 outlook ranges. We continue to see customer demand for both publicly funded and commercial project work throughout our well-funded and growing Sunbelt states, representing some of the fasting growing areas in the country, and we remain focused on delivering long-term value to our investors and other stakeholders."

Fiscal 2025 Outlook

The Company is raising its outlook ranges for fiscal 2025 with regard to revenue, net income, Adjusted net income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin as follows:



Revenue in the range of $2.77 billion to $2.83 billion



Net income in the range of $106.0 million to $117.0 million



Adjusted net income(1) in the range of $122.5 million to $133.5 million



Adjusted EBITDA(1) in the range of $410.0 million to $430.0 million

Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) in the range of 14.8% to 15.2%

Ned N. Fleming, III, the Company's Executive Chairman, stated, "CPI's continued operational and financial strength are a testament to our organization's culture and leadership, executing a proven growth strategy to increase profitability, expand margins and successfully integrate newly acquired companies. Strategically positioned local market operations across the Sunbelt benefit from the support of our larger organization to bid, win and build critical infrastructure projects for recurring customers, both public and commercial. Our country's infrastructure repair and maintenance needs are considerable and growing with the expansion of new roadway capacity. CPI will continue to benefit from opportunities afforded by a generational investment in infrastructure and population growth into the Sunbelt. As we continue to expand our geographic footprint and increase the size and scale of operations in an extremely fragmented industry, we expect to generate strong returns to enhance shareholder value."

Conference Call

About Construction Partners, Inc.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements may be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "should," "anticipate," "intend," "project," "outlook," "believe" and "plan." The forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, statements related to financial projections, future events, business strategy, future performance, future operations, backlog, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management. These and other forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect expected results. Important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, among others: declines in public infrastructure construction and reductions in government funding, including the funding by transportation authorities and other state and local agencies; risks related to our operating strategy; competition for projects in our local markets; risks associated with our capital-intensive business; government inquiries, requirements and initiatives, including those related to funding for public infrastructure construction, land use, environmental, health and safety matters, and government contracting requirements and other laws and regulations; unfavorable economic conditions and restrictive financing markets; our ability to successfully identify, manage and integrate acquisitions; our ability to obtain sufficient bonding capacity to undertake certain projects; our ability to accurately estimate the overall risks, requirements or costs when we bid on or negotiate contracts that are ultimately awarded to us; the cancellation of a significant number of contracts or our disqualification from bidding for new contracts; risks related to adverse weather conditions; climate change and related laws and regulations; our substantial indebtedness, costs associated therewith and the restrictions imposed on us by the terms thereof; our ability to manage our supply chain in a manner that ensures that we are able to obtain adequate raw materials, equipment and essential supplies; failure to implement growth strategies in a timely manner; our ability to retain key personnel and maintain satisfactory labor relations, and to manage or mitigate any labor shortages, turnover and labor cost increases; the impact of inflation on costs of labor, raw materials and other items that are critical to our business, including fuel, concrete and steel; unfavorable developments affecting the banking and financial services industry; property damage and other claims and insurance coverage issues; the outcome of litigation or disputes, including employment-related, workers' compensation and breach of contract claims; risks related to our information technology systems and infrastructure, including cybersecurity incidents; our ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; and the risks, uncertainties and factors set forth under "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events, or circumstances or other changes affecting such statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

