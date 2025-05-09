EAM Jaishankar Conveys Wishes On Europe Day; Highlights Expansion Of India, EU Strategic Partnership

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 9 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Friday extended his wishes to Kaja Kallas the Vice-President of the European Commission, and the European Union (EU) on Europe Day, appreciating the consistent growth of the Strategic Partnership between India and the EU.

“Greetings to EU High Representative/Vice President Kaja Kallas and the European Union on Europe Day. Value the steady expansion of our Strategic Partnership,” EAM posted on X.

Earlier, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, accompanied by the European Union College of Commissioners, visited India from February 27 to February 28. This was the first-ever visit of the EU College of Commissioners together to India.

The EU and India reinforced strategic ties during the landmark visit of the European Commission delegation to India in February.

Europe Day, held on May 9 every year, celebrates peace and unity in Europe. The date marks the anniversary of the 'Schuman Declaration', a historic proposal made by Robert Schuman, French Foreign Minister, in 1950 that laid out the foundation of European cooperation. Schuman's proposal is considered to be the beginning of what is now the European Union.

This year, the EU celebrates the 75th anniversary of the Schuman Declaration and the 25th anniversary of the EU's motto: United in Diversity.

Meanwhile, as Pakistan fired several missiles on Indian cities, accelerating military tensions, EAM Jaishankar spoke to Kallas late Thursday, asserting India's strong resolve to firmly counter any escalations.

“Discussed ongoing developments with EU High Representative/Vice President Kaja Kallas. India has been measured in its actions. However, any escalation will get a firm response,” EAM Jaishankar wrote on X.

On Thursday, the European Union (EU) and its 27 member states unequivocally condemned the heinous Pahalgam terrorist attack, stating that every state has the duty and the right to lawfully protect its citizens from acts of terror.

Asserting that terrorism can never be justified, the EU said that those responsible for the attack must be brought to justice.

The remarks came after the Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor, targeting nine high-value terror locations in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in response to the dastardly April 22 terror attack, which left 26 innocent civilians dead.

“The EU is monitoring closely and with great concern the growing tensions in the region and the ensuing consequences, including the possible loss of more lives. The EU calls on both parties to exercise restraint, to de-escalate tensions and desist from further attacks to safeguard civilian lives on both sides,” the EU said in its statement.

“The EU urges both sides to engage in dialogue. It is vital that India and Pakistan also live up to their obligations under international law and take all measures possible to protect civilian lives. The EU will work with all parties to de-escalate the situation,” it added.

Last month, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also offered her deepest condolences over the "vile" terror attack.

“The vile terror attack in Pahalgam stole so many innocent lives. My deepest condolences to PM Narendra Modi and every Indian heart grieving today. Yet I know that India's spirit is unbreakable. You will stand strong in this ordeal. And Europe will stand with you,” she posted on X.