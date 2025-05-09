Indian Media's Sensational War Hype Falls Flat As Peshawar Residents Respond With Laughter

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)Amid heightened tensions between Pakistan and India, Indian media sparked a wave of laughter rather than fear on Friday night with sensational and baseless claims of drone strikes and military takeovers in major Pakistani cities.

Several Indian news channels aired dramatic reports, alleging that the Indian army had launched drone attacks on cities like Peshawar, Islamabad, and Sargodha, seized control of Karachi's Shahrah-e-Faisal, and even taken over the Lahore port.

In one report, they claimed“sounds of explosions were rocking Peshawar” while a“dance of death” unfolded in Karachi.

The reality, however, painted a very different picture.

Life in Peshawar continued as usual throughout the night - the aroma of tikka karahi filled the air, youngsters gathered for carrom board games, and chai hotels buzzed with late-night conversations.

When this correspondent received a call from the head office alerting to Indian media's claims of an attack on Peshawar, a quick visit to Fawara Chowk confirmed the city's calm. Locals, upon hearing the“breaking news,” burst into laughter.

One young man joked,“Looks like we'll need a visa to enter Peshawar now!” Another chimed in,“This sounds more like the plot of a new Bollywood film!”

Analysts have slammed the Indian media's conduct, accusing it of using fabricated victories and exaggerated scenarios to distract from recent military setbacks. They argue that such irresponsible reporting is less about journalism and more about war propaganda and sensationalism designed to sell fear.

Yet, instead of spreading panic, these fictitious broadcasts were met with ridicule in Pakistan, effectively defusing the propaganda with humor and disbelief.

At a time when the region stands on edge, the role of media becomes even more crucial. It must serve truth and responsibility, not drama and deception. Otherwise, as seen in Peshawar, news intended as psychological warfare becomes nothing more than material for satire.