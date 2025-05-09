Medical Liability Conference, Medical Tourism Expo Open In Amman

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Under the patronage of the Jordan Tourism Board and with the participation of 30 companies specializing in health and medical tourism, the International Medical Liability Conference and a medical tourism exhibition kicked off in Amman Thursday.

Organized by West Asia Consultancy for Medical Liability (WACML) and also sponsored by the Turkish embassy in Amman, the dual event was inaugurated by Mr. Mehmet Oral, the Commercial Attaché at the Turkish Embassy.

The conference, which uniquely combines the themes of medical liability and medical tourism, was presented as a milestone in a drive to enhance cooperation and integration among West Asian countries across sectors related to healthcare, medical tourism, and health insurance.

In his opening remarks, the conference chairman and CEO of WACML, Dr. Nasser Abu Rumman, emphasized:“Medical liability is the cornerstone of building trust between patients and healthcare institutions. Systems that guarantee transparency and accountability contribute to improving service quality, reducing medical errors, and protecting the rights of both patients and healthcare workers.”

He added that this trust plays a vital role in attracting international patients seeking safe medical environments and institutions committed to ethical and legal standards, in addition to competent medical teams and quality services.

He concluded:“This conference is designed to serve as a professional and academic platform to address key challenges and opportunities in the realm of medical liability-particularly legislative and regulatory aspects-while showcasing international experiences and fostering collaboration across the medical, insurance, tourism, and economic sectors.”

Alongside the conference sessions, the specialized medical tourism exhibition provides a“valuable opportunity” for medical institutions, insurance companies, treatment centers, and tourism agencies to present their services and achievements. The exhibition aims to facilitate strategic partnerships, expand business networks, and encourage innovation in the services offered.

The conference and exhibition will run over two days, with panellists participating in the conference scheduled to address a wide range of issues and challenges related to medical liability and medical tourism.