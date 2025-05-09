Hackers From North Korea Executed Crypto Heists Worth $1.3Bn This Year

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Crypto theft has reached an alarming $2.2 billion this year , with over half of that amount attributed to hackers from North Korea, according to a recent Chainanalysis report. Cybercriminals linked to North Korea were responsible for $1.3 billion worth of stolen digital assets across 47 separate incidents.

This figure more than doubles the amount stolen by the same groups last year, accounting for 61% of the total crypto thefts in 2024. Despite the increase, the amount remains lower than what was reported in 2021 and 2022. Last year, North Korean hackers stole around $660 million through...

