Court To Decide Zahir Qadir's Extradition On May 13

KABUL (Pajhwok): The second court hearing for former Afghan parliamentarian Abdul Zahir Qadir took place in Nairobi, with a decision on his extradition to the United States expected on May 13.

According to the BBC, Zahir Qadir, a former member of Afghanistan's parliament during the previous government, appeared in court in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya on Thursday.

Qadir was arrested nearly a month ago by Kenyan security forces at the request of the US, facing charges of drug trafficking and illegal possession of firearms.

Qadir's lawyer stated that his client is facing charges related to drug and weapons trafficking.

He explained that Qadir had traveled to Kenya for business purposes and intended to return to Afghanistan.

Regarding the extradition request, Qadir's lawyer said:“When the Kenyan system receives a request from the U.S. for someone's extradition, the individual is given an opportunity to defend themselves in court before any decision is made. The court can reject the request, especially if we provide sufficient evidence in this case.”

The final decision on Zahir Qadir's case was not made during Thursday's court session, and a ruling on his extradition to the U.S. is expected on May 13.

