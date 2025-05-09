Georgetown University Celebrates Class Of 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Georgetown University in Qatar, one of Qatar Foundation's partner universities, celebrated its Class of 2025, with 110 graduates from 37 nationalities earning a Bachelor of Science in Foreign Service degrees.



The ceremony also recognised 20 graduates of the growing Executive Master's in Diplomacy and International Affairs programme, which supports Qatar's leading role in global diplomacy.

In his keynote address, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani told the audience that rigorous education is the cornerstone of preparing people who can help in the world's stability and advancement.





His Excellency added that today's event was not just an academic celebration, but also a reflection of the State of Qatar's national vision of investing in human capital, given it is regarded as the most valuable source.



HE the Prime Minister said that marking the university's twentieth anniversary coincides with the thirtieth anniversary of Qatar Foundation, affirming that this was a reflection of the deep belief in that developing people is the route to building productive, stable societies, and that building the future begins with campus and extends into professional life and policymaking.





He noted that the region and world face an unprecedented level of challenges, whether it is armed conflicts or food, climate, and geopolitical crises. His Excellency reaffirmed the State of Qatar's commitment to being a reliable partner for peace and stability while balancing mediation efforts with long-term development policies.



His Excellency said that the vision of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani puts education and empowerment at the heart of Qatar's development agenda and are crucial for security, stability, and growth.



HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs praised the Executive Master's in Diplomacy and International Affairs program, highlighting that it was designed to develop Qatari cadres in the field of diplomacy that would be able to connect academic knowledge with the skills of working in the field of international politics, whether here or abroad.





Speaking directly to the graduates, His Excellency said that he was once in their place, with the same level of enthusiasm, existential questions, and boundless ambition. His Excellency added that back then, he thought the path was clear, but that with time he realised that life was more complex, and that holding on to principles does not mean remaining in a deadlock, and that finding a balance between dreams and reality was the key to continuing to stay true.



Dean of Georgetown University School of Foreign Service in Qatar Dr. Dean Safwan Masri urged graduates to lead with awareness and responsibility. He reminded them that education's true worth lies in service to others: some of them will broker peace, others will rebuild scools, hospitals, and court houses, while others will make an impact in ways not yet imagined. The dean urged the graduates that, whatever they do, must be done with unwavering moral insight.



As Georgetown University in Qatar marks two decades of academic leadership and educational service, the Class of 2025 embodies the institution's mission of producing ethically grounded, globally minded leaders ready to serve the public good.