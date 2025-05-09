Officials Confirm 34Th Doha International Book Fair Largest With 522 Publishers

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Officials have confirmed that the 34th edition of the Doha International Book Fair, which kicked off Thursday under the theme "From Engraving to Writing," is the largest in the history of the fair in terms of participation, with 522 publishing houses from 43 countries, alongside a variety of cultural and artistic events.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the fair's opening, which runs until May 17, officials highlighted Palestine's participation as the guest of honor this year, emphasizing that this reflects Qatar's steadfast commitment to supporting the Palestinian cause, particularly in the cultural sphere.

The Minister of State and President of Qatar National Library HE Dr. Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al Kuwari described the Doha International Book Fair as a gathering point for authors, publishers, and reading enthusiasts, affirming that printed books will remain resilient despite the challenges posed by digital transformation.

He said that the publishers and readers eagerly anticipate the Doha International Book Fair each year, as it witnesses broad participation from Arab and international publishing houses. Its program is distinguished by cultural depth, addressing valuable topics worthy of discussion, which enriches the fair itself.

He praised the selection of Palestine as the guest of honor, aligning with Qatar's ongoing support for the Palestinian cause and its people.

HE the Minister of State and President of Qatar National Library added that this selection carries great significance, especially given the distortion of Palestinian heritage and culture that the world is witnessing today.

Assistant Undersecretary for Cultural Affairs at the Ministry of Culture, Dr. Ghanem bin Mubarak Al Ali Al Maadheed, emphasized that the Doha International Book Fair is a key component of the Ministry of Culture's strategy to solidify Qatar's cultural standing and enhance its leadership regionally and globally.

He noted that the strong local, Arab, and international participation from publishing houses, libraries, institutions, and diplomatic missions signifies an unprecedented cultural and intellectual movement.

He highlighted the distinguished international participation from renowned universities and cultural institutions, demonstrating the growing global recognition of the Doha International Book Fair.

He further explained that this year's cultural program is rich and diverse, featuring authors, books, and intellectual symposiums, as well as special events at the main theater, cultural salon, and a dedicated children's program, alongside new publishing houses specializing in children's literature.

Al Maadheed noted that artificial intelligence plays a prominent role this year, from designing the fair's theme "From Engraving to Writing" to hosting interactive activities and events. This move reflects the ministry's commitment to embracing technological advancements in the service of culture.

Expressing pride in the return of Doha magazine after a three-year hiatus, he stated that the magazine will be published in both print and digital formats, featuring a variety of cultural programs, including podcasts, which align with the ministry's comprehensive cultural vision.

Regarding Palestine's selection as the guest of honor, Dr. Al Maadheed stressed that this participation aligns with Qatar's unwavering support for Palestinian culture and heritage. He highlighted the presence of 11 Palestinian publishers, providing a valuable opportunity for cultural and intellectual exchange, and reinforcing Qatar's solidarity with the Palestinian people across all platforms.

Director of the Doha International Book Fair, Jassim Ahmed Al Buainain, stated in remarks to Qatar News Agency (QNA) that this year's edition is the largest in the fair's history, with 522 publishing houses from 43 countries, alongside a vast array of accompanying events featuring high-quality content catering to various age groups and keeping pace with advancements in publishing and authorship.

He added that this year's cultural program includes more than 15 daily events, ranging from interactive workshops on writing, calligraphy, and technology to theatrical performances and special shows for children in the main theater. These events have been designed to align with the fair's theme, 'From Inscription to Writing,' reinforcing the evolution of knowledge and tools of expression.

He continued by stressing that, this year, the fair welcomes the participation of around 15 libraries from Halabouni Street in Syria for the first time.

These libraries are among the most prestigious in the Arab world.

This is part of a longstanding annual tradition where the fair highlights a distinctive cultural experience from an Arab country. In the past two editions, he added, they hosted Al Mutanabbi Street in Iraq and Al Azbakeya Wall in Egypt.

Al Buainain further announced the launch of a new initiative focused on translation, as part of the fair's accompanying events, aimed at enhancing the presence of Qatari books in global markets. Several international translation agencies are participating to facilitate agreements with Qatari publishers on translation rights and intellectual property, expanding the global reach of Qatari literature.

Regarding the announcement of winners for the inaugural Doha International Book Fair Award, Al Buainain confirmed that the winners will be revealed during the fair, noting that the award will continue into a second edition next year, given its successful debut.

He also praised the broad participation of Arab and foreign publishing houses, as well as local publishers and Palestinian publishing houses, coinciding with Palestine's role as the guest of honor this year, allowing visitors to experience the richness of Palestinian culture and heritage.

Director of the Department of Culture and Arts at the Ministry of Culture Abdulrahman Abdullah Al Dulaimi affirmed that the current edition of the Doha International Book Fair is witnessing qualitative participation and a noticeable increase in the number of publishing houses and participating countries, highlighting that the fair launched this year in a vibrant cultural atmosphere.

Al Dulaimi pointed out that the fair's program includes numerous cultural seminars, lectures, artistic workshops, book launches, and a dedicated children's pavilion, alongside diverse cultural activities, reflecting the richness of Qatar's cultural scene.

He emphasized the Ministry of Culture's commitment to delivering an exceptional edition of the Doha International Book Fair this year, aiming to meet audience expectations and enhance their cultural experience, reflecting the Ministry's continuous efforts to promote Qatar's cultural movement.

Al Dulaimi noted that the fair's theme this year, "From Engraving to Writing," symbolizes human civilization and encapsulates mankind's journey with writing and knowledge through the ages. He explained that knowledge remains deeply engraved in minds regardless of the evolution of mediums, as the theme highlights humanity's long quest for awareness and knowledge.

In statements to Qatar News Agency (QNA) regarding Palestine's selection as the guest of honor, Al Dulaimi stressed that this participation embodies Qatar's steadfast commitment to supporting the Palestinian cause across all platforms, especially in cultural arenas. He underlined that Palestine holds immense symbolic, cultural, and historical value, adding that Palestinian participation brings significant contributions to the fair through its rich cultural and literary heritage.

The fair's catalog features 166,000 titles, complemented by numerous cultural and artistic events presented by leading intellectuals from across the Arab world, addressing a range of topics relevant to society and visitors, alongside a series of workshops covering social and professional fields.

Visitors will benefit from a wide range of public services, with the fair open daily from 9:00 AM to 10:00 PM, and on Fridays from 3PM to 10PM.



The Doha International Book Fair is one of the oldest and largest book fairs in the region, attracting strong participation from Gulf and Arab nations, as well as other countries worldwide.



The fair's first edition was held in 1972 under the supervision of Qatar National Library and was organized biennially until 2002, when it transitioned to an annual format.



The fair gained international stature after successfully attracting leading global publishing houses. Initially, 20 publishing houses participated in its first edition, while the 33rd edition saw a record participation of over 515 publishers from 42 countries, alongside representatives from diplomatic missions of friendly and allied nations, covering a total exhibition space of 29,000 square meters.



Since 2010, the Doha International Book Fair has annually selected a guest of honor country, beginning with the United States, followed by Turkey, Iran, Japan, Britain, Germany, Russia, France, Saudi Arabia, and Oman