MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press release, May 9, 2025

Honkarakenne, a pioneer in log construction, is building a strong future in Finland and around the world

Honkarakenne Plc is determined to develop wood construction. The company has invested nearly EUR 10 million in production and technology over the past five years, and almost a third of its net sales comes from exports. Honkarakenne is now aiming for even more ambitious growth in Finland and internationally.

The most tested and bought log house in the world

Honkarakenne is an international pioneer in CLT log construction and a trendsetter in healthy wood construction. With more than 90,000 buildings delivered in over 50 countries, Honkarakenne is the world's best-selling log house brand. It has grown to become the largest Finnish export company in the industry and the second largest player in the Finnish log industry.

The company's net sales in 2024 were EUR 36.7 million, of which exports accounted for 29%. The main export markets are Scandinavia, Central Europe and Asia, especially Japan and Central Asia. There is also growth potential in new international regions.

“We believe that the popularity of CLT logs as a building material will grow globally. We are in an excellent position to meet demand,” says CEO Marko Saarelainen , who has led the company since 2015.

Significant investments and strong focus on exports and project construction

In recent years, Honkarakenne has made multimillion-dollar investments in production and technology, particularly at the Karstula factory, where all Honka buildings are produced from responsibly certified Finnish solid wood.

In 2025, Honkarakenne commissioned a new lamella planer and a product line of non-settling CLT logs, which supports the company's strategy of a wider product portfolio and production scalable to exports.

At the same time, the company is focusing strongly on the B2B segment, such as public construction projects and tourist destinations, where the ecology and indoor air quality of wood construction are even more important.

A forward-looking company

Founded in 1958 and listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki since 1987, Honkarakenne is known for its strong brand, high-quality architecture and ecological building solutions based on solid wood. The company has a strong market position and an extensive sales network serving customers in Finland and foreign markets.

The financial base has also remained strong despite the challenging market situation: at the end of 2024, the group's equity ratio was 59.7% and net financial liabilities were EUR -0.5 million. A stable financial position supports the company's investments and growth in both Finnish and international markets.

“We want to be a pioneer that combines quality, design and ecology. Investments, new launches and export-driven growth support this objective,” says Saarelainen.

Background information on Honkarakenne



Founded: 1958

Listed: 1987, NASDAQ OMX Helsinki (Small Cap), ticker symbol HONBS

Net sales in 2024: MEUR 36.7

Share of exports in 2024: 29%

Staff: 157 employees in 2024

Production: Karstula, Central Finland

Delivered buildings: More than 90,000 in over 50 countries

Innovations in the 21st century:



2025 Honka interior styles for log houses



2024 Honka collection with houses that are easy to convert



2023 Honka MultiStorey: a concept for optimised multi-storey construction



2023 Honka Funktio: log house collection for project construction



2023 M1-approved logs



2022 Honka Healthy House concept for healthy living



2020 Honka Landscape Plus glass wall for log houses



2018 Honka Timber Frame solid wood houses



2014 VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland's Healthy House Certificate



2013 Honka zero corner for modern urban architecture



2008 Modern insulation-plastered Honka Fusion CLT log wall structure



2006 Low-joint modern log profile



2004 CE-marked CLT log house 2003 Honka Fusion, first non-settling CLT log in the world

CEO and board members

Marko Saarelainen, CEO since 2015

Timo Kohtamäki, chairman of the board since 2023, board member since 2017

Arto Halonen, board member since 2021

Maria Ristola, board member since 2021

Rose-Mari Saarelainen, board member since 2025



