SWIFT Battling Russia, China's Crypto Use To Dodge Sanctions

MENAFN - Asia Times) The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications (SWIFT), the Western-led global financial transfer system, has implemented various control measures for banks to identify those who use cryptocurrencies to assist Russia and China bypass Western sanctions, including those imposed over the Ukraine war, according to a SWIFT executive.

“There is a number of different controls that are built into the system, and things that financial institutions and banks can use to manage and permit the traffic that happens over the SWIFT network,” SWIFT's Chief Innovation Officer Tom Zschach told Asia Times in the Q&A session at a London cryptocurrency event on May 6.

“It's a pretty mature infrastructure that we have in place. It's all driven by our banks, around the agreements they have in place to transact with any of the counterparties around the world,” he said.“It's pretty robust. It's been in place for quite some time, and it helps to support things, even in the future, with some of the ideas we see rolling out around automatic compliance.”

Currently, SWIFT offers the Customer Security Programme (CSP) and the Customer Security Controls Framework (CSCF) to help financial institutions monitor suspicious or sanctions-dodging transactions.

Zschach's said his primary responsibility is to drive innovation across SWIFT and collaborate with the SWIFT community and partners to prevent the fragmentation of international payment markets amid the rise of cryptocurrencies.

However, at the Digital Assets Summit organized by the Financial Times on May 6, media members were more interested in SWIFT's efforts to prevent Russia and China from evading sanctions and moving to a different payment system.

Zschach did not name Russia and China specifically but stressed SWIFT's increasing role in ensuring the world stays connected in today's geopolitical situation.