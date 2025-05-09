403
Greenply Launches High-Impact Transit Media Campaign Across India's Power Cities
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 8th May 2025: Greenply Industries Ltd., India's leading interior infrastructure brand is embarking on an innovative transit media campaign that integrates the brand into the bustling public transport systems of India's power cities. The campaign includes renaming the Lower Oshiwara Metro Station in Mumbai to“Greenply Lower Oshiwara”, strategically placing the brand at a prominent urban touchpoint. In addition, Greenply has unveiled striking bus wraps across Bangalore, a full metro train wrap in Chennai, and prominent bus queue shelter branding in Mumbai & Kolkata, creating immersive brand experiences in some of the country's most dynamic cities. This marks a significant step in the brand's commitment to creating long-lasting associations with consumers and ensuring its presence where people live, work, and move.
“At Greenply, we've always believed in meeting our audience where they are, both physically and emotionally. With this transit media strategy, we're not just advertising; we're becoming a part of people's everyday journeys. Whether someone sees our brand on buses, bus shelters, a metro station, or on full trains, the goal is to seamlessly blend into the rhythm of urban life while reinforcing our core values of quality and innovation,” said Yatnesh Pandey, Vice President – Marketing, Greenply Industries Ltd.
According to industry studies, transit media captivates audiences in dwell-time environments where attention is more readily available. Additionally, leading urban mobility studies show that commuters preferring public transport range from 95% in Chennai, 55% in Mumbai and nearly 60% in Bengaluru. Hence, as a mode of transport for millions of daily commuters, metro stations serve as powerful hubs for brand exposure, where passengers often have time to engage with and absorb messaging. The Lower Oshiwara Metro Station renaming initiative is a strategic move that goes beyond traditional advertising, embedding Greenply directly into the city's transit lexicon. This creates a constant, familiar touchpoint for commuters, reinforcing the brand's presence and deepening its association with Mumbai's urban pulse. By transforming a routine commute into a brand experience, Greenply ensures that the brand name is imprinted in the minds of millions of commuters daily. Similarly, with metro trains in Chennai and buses in Bangalore also carrying the brand, Greenply's presence is now seamlessly woven into the daily commute across key cities.
This transit media strategy further strengthens Greenply's legacy of pioneering innovative outdoor advertising. In the past, the brand introduced the 'Zero Emission' bus shelters in Delhi, crafted from its eco-friendly E-0 plywood, and featuring air-purifying plants and real-time AQI displays. These shelters not only showcased the product's environmental benefits but also provided functional value to the public. With this transit media latest initiative, Greenply continues to push the envelope in creating innovative and impactful OOH campaigns that deliver both functional and brand value, reinforcing its position as a market leader focused on forward-thinking solutions.
At the core of this expansive effort is Greenply's brand promise-“Har Zarurat Ka Reply”-a statement that reflects the company's commitment to being the reliable answer to every interior furniture need. This powerful message is integrated into every aspect of the campaign, making it a constant presence in the daily lives of commuters.
Greenply's products typically fall under a long decision-making purchase process, where building materials are chosen with careful consideration over months, if not years. This makes it crucial for the brand to remain consistently visible at the right moments, ensuring it stays top-of-mind when potential customers finally decide to make their purchases. Though it's strategic initiatives Greenply establishes a lasting impression, so when homeowners are ready to build or renovate, Greenply is the first name they recall.
About Greenply Industries Ltd.:
Greenply Industries Limited (GIL) has a leadership position in the plywood industry with four state–of–the–art manufacturing facilities spread across the country. The Company provides world-class interior products for the domestic and global markets including Plywood, MDF, Block board, Flush doors, Decorative Veneers and PVC products.
