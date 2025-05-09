Furuno Presenting And Exhibiting At WSTS, North America's Leading Timing & Sync Event

WSTS2025

Timing Multi-GNSS Receiver Module: GT-100

Field Time Sync Generator: TB-1

NISHINOMIYA, HYOGO, JAPAN, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- We are delighted to announce that Furuno will participate in the Workshop on Synchronization and Timing Systems (WSTS) 2025 in Savannah, USA from May 12 to 15.

In addition to showcasing its latest dual band products, Furuno will also deliver a presentation on GNSS technology.

WSTS is the North America's Premier Timing & Sync Event and brings together the leading corporate and government experts to shed light on the diverse and exciting innovation taking place in the field of synchronization and timing. The event goes in-depth with insight from the field's leading experts on evolving sync requirements, their rollout, and the impact of new sync systems and standards on industries and equipment manufacturers. Each exhibitor will display its own products at its booth.



■Our exhibit highlights

Furuno will exhibit the GT-100“Timing Multi-GNSS Receiver Module,” which offers world's highest stability, less than 4.5 ns (1sigma) and robustness achieved through dual band support as well as advanced protection against jamming and spoofing. We will also introduce the TB-1“Field Time Sync Generator,” which outputs accurate time information to network equipment by simply connecting a cable. In the technical session, our R&D section manager, Takaki Tominaga, from the System Products Division, will present“Performance Assessment of GNSS Timing Using Advanced Grades of PVT Engines.”



■Outline of the session

Schedule: May 15, 2025 Session time 9:25 - 9:40 (EDT)

Presenter: Takaki Tominaga, Manager, R&D Section, System Product Division, Furuno

Title: Performance Assessment of GNSS Timing Using Advanced Grades of PVT Engines

Summary:

The authors have been developing various grades of positioning engines for automotive navigation use. The latest engine achieves lane-level navigation without utilizing any correction services. This presentation introduces the timing stability of state-of-the-art engines: the aforementioned submeter-level using dual-frequency multi-constellation observation, and centimeter-level using PPP (Precise Point Positioning). Conventional meter-grade engines can achieve a 1PPS (one pulse per second) stability of more than tens of nanoseconds, while submeter and centimeter engines can achieve a few nanoseconds, offering greater accuracy than conventional engines, even in automotive applications.

Furuno will pursue the state-of-the-art in time synchronization technology to further improve our performance and continue to contribute to the time synchronization industry by utilizing the knowledge gained through our participation in this conference.



■Exhibited products

●Timing Multi-GNSS Receiver Module: GT-100



●Field Time Sync Generator: TB-1





■Outline of the event

Official name of the event: WSTS (Workshop on Synchronization and Timing Systems) 2025

Event dates: May 12 - 15, 2025

Location: The DeSoto Savannah

Organizer: ATIS (Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions)

Official website:



■Related Links

Announced on September 14, 2022 (Furuno):Furuno Announces Most Advanced Global Timing Solutions Supporting L1 and L5 GNSS Signals



Announced on December 11, 2020 (Furuno):FURUNO launched Field Time Sync Generator "TB-1"



