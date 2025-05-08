Kirby Mcinerney LLP Announces Investigation Of Claims Against Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) On Behalf Of Investors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Compass Diversified Holdings (“Compass” or the“Company”) (NYSE:CODI). The investigation concerns whether Compass and/or certain of its officers have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On May 7, 2025, after the markets closed, Compass filed a Form 8-K which stated that the Audit Committee of Board of Directors“commenced an internal investigation into the financing, accounting, and inventory practices of Lugano Holding, Inc. ('Lugano'), a subsidiary and operating segment of the Company, based on concerns reported to Company management as to these practices. Upon being notified of the concerns, Company management immediately informed the Audit Committee, and the Audit Committee promptly retained outside legal counsel to assist in conducting the investigation.” Further, Compass disclosed that“[t]he investigation, which remains ongoing, focuses on certain unrecorded financing arrangements and irregularities identified in sales, cost of sales, inventory, and accounts receivable recorded by Lugano.” Further,“the Audit Committee concluded that the Company's consolidated financial statements and other financial information for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 should no longer be relied upon due to the materiality of the preliminary findings of the investigation described above.” Additionally, Compass also disclosed that,“[i]n connection with the ongoing investigation, on May 7, 2025, Mordechai Haim 'Moti' Ferder, resigned from his position as Chief Executive Officer of Lugano, and from all offices and directorships previously held with Lugano and its subsidiaries and affiliates.” On this news, the price of Compass fell $10.64 per share, or approximately 61%, from $17.25 per share on May 7, 2025, to close at $6.61 on May 8, 2025.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars.

